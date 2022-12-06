Read full article on original website
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear on drug charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Quayshan Moore, 29, is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He is also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge. According to Quad Cities...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman shot by police officer facing charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount pleasant woman who was shot by police on Saturday, December 3rd, is now facing charges. TV Station KTVO reports that Samantha Shumaker of Mount Pleasant is charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Display or Use of a Weapon. At about 10 PM Saturday,...
KWQC
Additional charges in connection to September homicide in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. On Dec. 6, 17-year-old Corion Thomas and 22-year-old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson were extradited from Oklahoma City to Rock Island. Thomas was initially charged with...
KCJJ
IC woman with history of making threats faces weapons charge after search warrant executed on residence
An Iowa City woman with a history of making threats faces charges that she illegally possessed a firearm. 40-year-old Kimberly Mobley was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. Iowa City Police say they executed a search warrant on Mobley’s South Dodge Street apartment at 11:30am on October 10th. They claim they found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver hidden inside the pocket of a shirt hanging inside Mobley’s bedroom closet.
ourquadcities.com
Dinkins trial set for August in Linn County
A trial for the 50-year-old suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been set for Aug. 8, 2023. On Thursday, Scott County Court officials told Local 4 News the date has been set. Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody. The trial will be held in Linn County,...
kciiradio.com
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
indherald.com
Grand jury indicts three people for introducing drugs into county jail
HUNTSVILLE | Three people have been indicted for introducing drugs into the detention facility at the Scott County Justice Center. The indictment was part of a light December term for a Scott County grand jury, which returned a total of four indictments on Thursday, Dec. 1. Felicia Nicole Hawkins, 23;...
KCJJ
Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense
A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Central Illinois Proud
Two East Galesburg men arrested Monday for trespassing, weapons
EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday. Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun,...
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her
A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
Police: Standoff in rural Rock Falls leads to arrest of Sterling man Monday
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Sterling man is behind bars after a Monday morning domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police in Rock Falls, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. Around 6 a.m., Whiteside County deputies and Rock Falls police officers responded to a residence...
KWQC
Woman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, injuring 2 on I-280
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in November after police say she drove the wrong way on Interstate 280 in Rock Island County on March 20. Mallory M. Griffith, 28, pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class...
KWQC
2 men arrested after deputies say they trespassed in East Galesburg
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two East Galesburg men were arrested after deputies say they trespassed Monday. Knox County deputies responded Monday to the 100 block of Springer Street in East Galesburg for a report of a burglary in progress complaint, according to a media release. Deputies said after the...
ourquadcities.com
No charges in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old boy
A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital. Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike. He...
KCJJ
Hills woman arrested for OWI twice in just over two months with dangerously high BAC
A Hills woman has been arrested for drunk driving twice in just over two months with what police say were dangerously high levels of intoxication. The latest incident was at the Iowa City Kwik Star on Keokuk Street, where 53-year-old Darci Orcutt of Sierra Park Drive was arrested just before 2:15 Tuesday morning. Orcutt reportedly admitted to driving her 2003 GMC Yukon from Hills after consuming alcohol throughout the night. Multiple open bottles of liquor were reportedly found inside her vehicle, and her breath alcohol concentration was measured at .284%. A study from the University of Toledo says a BAC of .25-.30% means “mental, physical and sensory functions are severely impaired”. Accidents are very likely, there is little comprehension, and the subject may pass out suddenly.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
