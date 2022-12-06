ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Piggsville’ Brings Hamlet to Old Milwaukee

UWM Peck School of the Arts presents the premiere of a sharply framed drama as it stages playwright Alvaro Saar Rios’ Piggsville. Shades of Shakespeare stylishly wash over a mythical dream of Hamlet in old Milwaukee. Nahjee Robinson summons admirable gravity as Pippo—a man who has failed to inherit his father’s brewery after the man’s death. Ethan Hightire carves a compelling complexity into his portrayal of Pippo’s brother Sowl, who inherited the business in spite of his gross lack of competence and work ethic. Pippo and Sowl have conflicted reactions to the sudden appearance of their sister Hohmm, who has returned to Piggsville suspecting that her father was murdered. Hailey Kanderski summons a heroic energy to the role of the sister seeking justice. Kylie Deacetis summons a dazzlingly darker heroism as a cooper named Rausch who aids Hohmm in her investigation.
Habitat for Humanity Brings Solar Power to Milwaukee

Dozens of Milwaukee households will be outfitted with solar energy installations thanks to a cooperative program between Habitat for Humanity and Wisconsin’s electric and natural gas utilities. The Grow Solar for Humanity initiative is a partnership with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association. It uses funding from the Focus on Energy program in which utilities assist residential and business customers in making cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades.
