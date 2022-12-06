UWM Peck School of the Arts presents the premiere of a sharply framed drama as it stages playwright Alvaro Saar Rios’ Piggsville. Shades of Shakespeare stylishly wash over a mythical dream of Hamlet in old Milwaukee. Nahjee Robinson summons admirable gravity as Pippo—a man who has failed to inherit his father’s brewery after the man’s death. Ethan Hightire carves a compelling complexity into his portrayal of Pippo’s brother Sowl, who inherited the business in spite of his gross lack of competence and work ethic. Pippo and Sowl have conflicted reactions to the sudden appearance of their sister Hohmm, who has returned to Piggsville suspecting that her father was murdered. Hailey Kanderski summons a heroic energy to the role of the sister seeking justice. Kylie Deacetis summons a dazzlingly darker heroism as a cooper named Rausch who aids Hohmm in her investigation.

