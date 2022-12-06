Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Faces Criticism For His Double Standard
Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was pulled over by Ann Arbor police in early October. Roughly two months later, details from this incident surfaced. Smith is facing one felony count of a concealed weapon. Despite the serious nature of this incident, the Wolverines have been allowing him to play. Over the...
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Nebraska lands commitment from dual-sport athlete out of Texas to 2023 recruiting class
Brice Turner revealed his commitment to a B1G program on Tuesday from his social media account. Turner is dual-sport athlete who plays football and runs track for his high school. Turner is heading to Nebraska to be a part of what Matt Rhule is building there. 247Sports does not have...
Jim Leonhard reveals final decision on Wisconsin moving forward
Jim Leonhard has made it official. The longtime defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers will not be returning to Madison as a piece of Luke Fickell’s coaching staff. Leonhard made the move official Tuesday evening on social media:. “It has meant the world to me to be able to...
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
Luke Fickell, Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh send Jim Leonhard warm wishes following Leonhard's decision
Luke Fickell and Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh are sending praise to Jim Leonhard. The interim head coach and longtime defensive coordinator for the Badgers announced he will not be returning next season. Leonhard has been on Wisconsin’s coaching staff since 2016 and was a safety for the Badgers from...
John Beilein, former Michigan hoops coach, explains what makes this year's football team special
John Beilein went on social media Tuesday to give his best regards to the Michigan football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff. Beilein coached Michigan basketball from 2007-2019. Michigan made it into the Playoff after beating Purdue in the B1G Championship. The Wolverines will be facing TCU...
Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters
College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
College Football Playoff: ESPN predicts Georgia's outcome
Georgia is headed back to Atlanta to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl where they'll take on No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31, 2022. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, ESPN provided its prediction on how the matchup between the Dawgs and Buckeyes will unfold.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Wisconsin hoops drops incredible hype video narrated by Sam Dekker ahead of B1G opener
The Wisconsin basketball team is getting ready for their B1G opener with Maryland. The team dropped a hype video narrated by former Badger Sam Dekker ahead of tipoff. Dekker played for Wisconsin from 2012-2014. The Badgers were B1G regular season champions last season, but will be hoping for a conference title this year.
Wisconsin RB to test transfer portal following 2022 season, per report
A Wisconsin RB is going to be reportedly testing the transfer portal now that the window is officially open. It’s not Braelon Allen by the way. Isaac Guerendo is heading into the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Guerendo played in 20 games as a Badger. From 2019-2022 Guerendo had 582 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, and 7 total touchdowns.
