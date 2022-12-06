Read full article on original website
queencreeksuntimes.com
Annual Queen Creek Side by Side Christmas Parade set to roll Dec. 10
The Fourth Annual Queen Creek Side by Side (SXS) Christmas Parade is set to roll this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. It has become a popular event around town and keeps growing each year. "We started doing it to help spread joy by dressing up our off-roading vehicles with...
citysuntimes.com
'Ignite Hope' this season with candlelit walk for Phoenix Children's Dec. 10
Ignite Hope, a candlelight walk that raises funds for Phoenix Children’s while showing the patients and their family that they are not alone, returns for its 11th year Saturday, Dec. 10. The anticipated event combines a holiday candlelight walk to show support for families coping with illnesses or injuries...
citysuntimes.com
Cave Creek’s Desert Awareness Park playground gets facelift
A ribbon cutting took place Nov. 15 at Desert Awareness Park in Cave Creek with members of the Carefree Kiwanis, who helped with a beautiful playground fortress that now graces the park in the center of town, thanks to the coordinated efforts of town volunteers and local organizations. The 30-year-old...
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday season
Illumination Train Ride at Schnepf FarmsPhoto bySchnepf Farms. Anyone familiar with Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek knows that during the holidays they go all out to provide a winter wonderland snuggled amid the southwestern desert.
citysuntimes.com
Barrett-Jackson joins FuelFest, hosts toy drive benefiting ChildHelp Dec. 10
FuelFest may be known as an incredible automotive experience, but, behind the scenes, it’s all about giving back — which is why this year, in addition to benefiting Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), Barrett-Jackson has partnered with the event to sponsor a toy drive benefiting ChildHelp. Taking place Saturday,...
citysuntimes.com
BISSELL Pet Foundation brings holiday hope to homeless Arizona pets
With the holiday season here, no pet should have to be without a family to call their own. To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event now through Dec. 11.
SignalsAZ
9 Prescott Restaurants to Visit this Holiday Season
Prescott has a wide variety of restaurant choices to pick from where you are guaranteed to have an excellent meal and relaxing experience. Now with the holiday season in full swing, there is no better reason to come on out to downtown Prescott to enjoy one of the fun holiday events or wander the Courthouse Plaza while taking in the beauty of the Christmas lights.
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights returns, here’s what you need to know
After a five-year hiatus, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back. Here's what to know about this East Valley tradition.
citysuntimes.com
Harry Connick Jr.’s ‘A Holiday Celebration’ comes to Mesa Arts Center Dec. 12,13
As 2022 draws to a close, celebrate the season with Harry Connick Jr.’s “A Holiday Celebration” show at the Mesa Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. One of the most beloved artists performing holiday music, Connick Jr. has been thrilling audiences...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country
A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
AZFamily
Progress of Prop 400 in the Valley adds hundreds of new miles of freeways, street projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since Proposition 400 was approved in 2004, the Valley has seen 410 miles of new freeway, 252 miles of street projects, millions of bus service miles and more. That’s according to the 2022 Annual Report on the Status of the Implementation of Prop. 400. “The...
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
themesatribune.com
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain
Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
