Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Coffee Memorial hosting blood drive at ‘Together We Can’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive at the Together We Can Food Drive. You can find them this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All donors will get a limited edition T-shirt, a free entry to the Discover Center and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Snack Pak 4 Kids Amarillo pack over 10,000 Christmas snack packs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids Amarillo are prepping and packing over 10-thousand snack packs for students to have over the holidays. Weekends can be unpredictable for some students who are experiencing food insecurity. During the week meals may be provided at school but many students have limited...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

United Supermarkets honors National Brownie Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets & Market Street announced that all locations statewide will celebrate National Brownie Day on Dec. 8. According to United Supermarkets’ press release, to ensure everyone can enjoy brownies the bakery department in each store will be stocked with several different brownie options as well as other baked […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Holiday skits are back at the downtown library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To continue a long-running tradition, holiday skits are back at the Amarillo Public Library. The last couple of years, holiday skits have been virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the library is happy to announce that holiday skits will be in person at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th St.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet is selling nutcrackers today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. This is in conjunction with its weekend shows of the same name. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lone Star Ballet Guild and will provide scholarships for dancers. Lone Star Ballet...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘The square is more vibrant’: Renovations on downtown Canyon to begin

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Canyon will soon start revamping downtown due to the “Canyon Downtown Master Plan” getting approved. “With a plan, we can set a place that we want to end up, and that place we want to end up is a city that people are proud to live in, and a square that’s vibrant; a square that’s hopping,” says assistant city manager of Canyon Jon Behrens.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Center City of Amarillo and the AQHA to put on Hoof Prints decorating contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are set to put on their annual Hoof Prints horse decorating contest. Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are asking all Hoof Print horse owners to decorate their horse for the holidays and enter a photo of them for a contest.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall High School Band Director uses counseling degree to help students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High School’s Band Director uses counseling degree to enhance her ability to be a resource to students. “I decided to go back to school and get my master’s in counseling. I had so many students that would come to me with a variety of issues and different needs that I didn’t feel like I was able to meet,” says Ginger Denney, Director of Bands at Randall High School.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo

When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Sonja Clark, Matt Edwards

In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 15 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 16 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

High Tea Tradition Starting in Hereford

An ornate old fashioned display unit displaying various colorful china tea cups within a kitchen. The Historic E.B House in Hereford is starting a new Christmas tradition with Holiday High Teas. The tradition has begun and will continue through December on the 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th at 10:30 am...
HEREFORD, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX

