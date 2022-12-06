Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New animal management and welfare outreach coordinator to focus on the youth
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has a new outreach coordinator who will be focusing on teaching the younger generations about positive pet ownership responsibilities. The hope is it will lower the extreme high volume of pets in the shelter and those who are put down.
White Deer Skellytown Lighthouse Pantry benefits from ‘Together We Can’ Food Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The White Deer-Skellytown Lighthouse Pantry Will Benefit from this year’s Together We Can Food Drive. The Pantry started in 2004 and serves both the communities of White Deer and Skellytown. The pantry serves around 70 families every month. This year, supply shortages and inflation have...
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Coffee Memorial hosting blood drive at ‘Together We Can’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive at the Together We Can Food Drive. You can find them this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All donors will get a limited edition T-shirt, a free entry to the Discover Center and...
Snack Pak 4 Kids Amarillo pack over 10,000 Christmas snack packs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids Amarillo are prepping and packing over 10-thousand snack packs for students to have over the holidays. Weekends can be unpredictable for some students who are experiencing food insecurity. During the week meals may be provided at school but many students have limited...
United Supermarkets honors National Brownie Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets & Market Street announced that all locations statewide will celebrate National Brownie Day on Dec. 8. According to United Supermarkets’ press release, to ensure everyone can enjoy brownies the bakery department in each store will be stocked with several different brownie options as well as other baked […]
Holiday skits are back at the downtown library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To continue a long-running tradition, holiday skits are back at the Amarillo Public Library. The last couple of years, holiday skits have been virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the library is happy to announce that holiday skits will be in person at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th St.
Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet is selling nutcrackers today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. This is in conjunction with its weekend shows of the same name. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lone Star Ballet Guild and will provide scholarships for dancers. Lone Star Ballet...
It’s Official. I’m Naming This “Best Light Display In Amarillo.”
I recently took the kids out for a night on the town to look at Christmas lights. There were all of the displays you would usually expect; grandiose displays of yuletide cheer for blocks and blocks. However, there was one that I'm going to name the best light display in...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
‘The square is more vibrant’: Renovations on downtown Canyon to begin
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Canyon will soon start revamping downtown due to the “Canyon Downtown Master Plan” getting approved. “With a plan, we can set a place that we want to end up, and that place we want to end up is a city that people are proud to live in, and a square that’s vibrant; a square that’s hopping,” says assistant city manager of Canyon Jon Behrens.
Center City of Amarillo and the AQHA to put on Hoof Prints decorating contest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are set to put on their annual Hoof Prints horse decorating contest. Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are asking all Hoof Print horse owners to decorate their horse for the holidays and enter a photo of them for a contest.
Randall High School Band Director uses counseling degree to help students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High School’s Band Director uses counseling degree to enhance her ability to be a resource to students. “I decided to go back to school and get my master’s in counseling. I had so many students that would come to me with a variety of issues and different needs that I didn’t feel like I was able to meet,” says Ginger Denney, Director of Bands at Randall High School.
Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo
When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Sonja Clark, Matt Edwards
In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 15 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 16 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is set to host a virtual public workshop over enhanced mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities. The workshop will provide an opportunity for people to learn about rural public transportation for seniors and people with disabilities from local transit providers.
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
High Tea Tradition Starting in Hereford
An ornate old fashioned display unit displaying various colorful china tea cups within a kitchen. The Historic E.B House in Hereford is starting a new Christmas tradition with Holiday High Teas. The tradition has begun and will continue through December on the 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th at 10:30 am...
Downtown Amarillo Underground Tunnels a Movie Theater Location?
One of the first things I learned when I started working in downtown Amarillo was that there were tunnels connecting different businesses in the area. They did come in handy. I would use the tunnels in my building to walk in the winter months. It was a great way to...
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
