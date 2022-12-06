Read full article on original website
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school.
ISP asks for tips in 10-year-old homicide investigation of retired Sullivan Co. farmer
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are hoping to mark the tenth anniversary of the homicide of a retired Sullivan County farmer with a break in the case. Lowell Badger was found dead at the age of 85 on December 8, 2012 at his rural home in Sullivan County. Police believed he died by homicide sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday, December 7th and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th.
11-year-old charged with pointing firearm, theft after elementary school incident
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released more details regarding the events Tuesday when an 11-year-old student with a rifle was confronted by police in a field near an elementary school in West Terre Haute. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Plasse said...
Bloomington man arrested after reckless, high-speed chase ends in crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces a slew of charges after he sped away from a traffic stop, nearly collided with innocent civilians as he raced through oncoming traffic at speeds that reached over 80 miles per hour, and ultimately flipped his SUV. Anthony Helms, 37, was arrested...
$13M worth of cocaine seized in historic I-70 drug bust
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30.
