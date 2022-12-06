SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are hoping to mark the tenth anniversary of the homicide of a retired Sullivan County farmer with a break in the case. Lowell Badger was found dead at the age of 85 on December 8, 2012 at his rural home in Sullivan County. Police believed he died by homicide sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday, December 7th and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th.

