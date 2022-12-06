ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

ISP asks for tips in 10-year-old homicide investigation of retired Sullivan Co. farmer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are hoping to mark the tenth anniversary of the homicide of a retired Sullivan County farmer with a break in the case. Lowell Badger was found dead at the age of 85 on December 8, 2012 at his rural home in Sullivan County. Police believed he died by homicide sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday, December 7th and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

$13M worth of cocaine seized in historic I-70 drug bust

Indianapolis police seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine in a historic drug bust along I-70 in Hendricks County. The semi driver was arrested after a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs, which were found hidden in a false ceiling. $13M worth of cocaine seized in historic I-70 drug …
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

