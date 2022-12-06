ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

$30K worth of THC vape pens found in Hall County delivery hub

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Federal and local agencies in Hall County have confiscated $30,000 worth of THC vape pens.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found the packages at a local delivery hub on Nov. 28.

During the investigation, officials said the packages contained 900 THC oil vape pens. Search warrants were executed at Yearling Court and Willow Ridge Circle, where officials believed the packages were being shipped.

While at the Yearling Court location, investigators seized four more packages of THC oil-infused edibles as well as some cocaine residue.

The illegal products have an estimated street value of $30,000.

Authorities learned the drugs were shipped from California to Hall County.

Investigators say they have issued one arrest warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

