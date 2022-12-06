ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

LRE
2d ago

They need to be fired and replaced not given raises. They have not been doing their jobs, to produce common sense legislation that is good for the entire state not just western Washington, for one.

Reply
5
Karon Stan Wiggs
2d ago

They don’t deserve or need a raise. They are all over paid now and don’t anything for the people, just themselves

Reply
6
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023

All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Wave of turnover hits Washington state legislature

As he left the state capitol building for probably the last time on Friday, people called out to Representative Steve Kirby. "The legendary Steve Kirby," someone said as he passed by. "We get that a lot," he chuckled. "I do things differently." Kirby is one of the more senior Democrats...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

New citizen initiative would take leash off police in chasing violent criminals

(The Center Square) – Initiative 1474 is an initiative to the Washington State Legislature that would allow police to pursue criminals when there is a reasonable suspicion that a violent crime has taken place. Paul Guppy, vice president for research at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, put out a policy note on I-1474, which comes in response to House Bill 1054, passed in 2021, that limits police to engaging in a pursuit if there is “probable cause” to arrest a person in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy