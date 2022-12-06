Russell Glenn Snyder, 76, passed from this transitory to his eternal life on December 3, 2022. He was born October 8, 1946, the son of the late Glenn and Juanita Virginia Tucker Snyder Moody in Parkersburg, WV. He is survived by his sister Mary Geneva” Ginger” Snyder Dennis, and her two children Phillip Glenn Dennis and Robin Renae Moody Ludwig, whom he regarded as his own children. He also helped rear his great nieces and nephews, Amanda Brooke Gohn Krantz, Mary Elizabeth Dennis, Zackary Tucker Gohn, and Aiden Christopher Ludwig. He is also survived by his non-adopted son, Sheldon Morrison.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO