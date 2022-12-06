Read full article on original website
Obituary: Pinkerton, Tina
Tina Pinkerton, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 20, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Deem, Janet Pauline Hart
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATVs and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
Obituary: DeVore, John
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Ingram, Dale
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She married Richard...
Obituary: Dayhoff, Lyle S.
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, OH. passed away on December 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV., the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of...
Obituary: Longwell, Virginia Anne
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church, and she enjoyed watching...
Obituary: Spade, Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 8, 1952, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Doris “Eloise” Allman and the late Ira “Ray” Allman.
Obituary: Williamson, John David
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, WV, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers. He was born on June 5, 1932, in Marietta, Ohio, to Donavan and Freda Steed Williamson. John graduated from Marietta High School, playing on the Tigers football...
Obituary: Snyder, Russell Glenn
Russell Glenn Snyder, 76, passed from this transitory to his eternal life on December 3, 2022. He was born October 8, 1946, the son of the late Glenn and Juanita Virginia Tucker Snyder Moody in Parkersburg, WV. He is survived by his sister Mary Geneva” Ginger” Snyder Dennis, and her two children Phillip Glenn Dennis and Robin Renae Moody Ludwig, whom he regarded as his own children. He also helped rear his great nieces and nephews, Amanda Brooke Gohn Krantz, Mary Elizabeth Dennis, Zackary Tucker Gohn, and Aiden Christopher Ludwig. He is also survived by his non-adopted son, Sheldon Morrison.
Obituary: Krupinski, David (Dave) Edward Louis
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on November 27th, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Fazio, Joan Louise
Joan Louise Fazio, 81, of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941, in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband of...
Obituary: McAuley, William “Bill”
William “Bill” McAuley, age 61, of Lewisville, OH, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Marietta, OH, following a lengthy battle with Myasthenia Gravis. He was born November 14, 1961, in Marietta, OH, a son of Frank (Carol) McAuley Jr. of Marietta and the late Sara Kay Bruce Stewart.
Obituary: LaFollette, Kenneth “Kenny” A.
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette age 63, of Sarahsville, OH, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. He was born August 15, 1959, in Cambridge, OH, a son of Donna Jean Young (Phillip) Doan of Caldwell, OH, the late John Ronald LaFollette. He owned and operated LaFollette’s...
Obituary: Kelley, James (Jim) Woodrow
James (Jim) Woodrow Kelley, 81, of Waterford, OH, passed away at MMH Belpre on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after an extended battle with IPF. He was born on November 30, 1941, a week before Pearl Harbor, to the late Rev. James John Kelley and Mildred Irene (Ball) Kelley in Greeneville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean (Spung) Kelley, whom he married in October 1962.
Obituary: Hopkins, Everett Leo
Everett Leo Hopkins, 86, of Big Bend, WV, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 2, 2022, at Genesis Glenville Center. He was born on April 4, 1936, the son of the late Everett Lee and Cloie Kirby Hopkins. He retired from Cabot Oil & Gas and was a member of the Brooksville Baptist Church.
Academic Achiever: Amelia Williams
BELPRE, OH (WTAP) - For this week’s Academic Achiever, we traveled to Belpre High School where Senior Amelia Williams takes the idea of being a well-rounded student to the next level. Amelia Williams is a senior at Belpre High School but spends the majority of her day at the...
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
Marietta AMVETS will host Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Putnam St. bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday evening Marietta AMVETS will shut down the Putnam St. bridge from 4:45-6 p.m. They will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony to honor those who were lost in the Pearl Harbor attack. In Parkersburg a similar ceremony will be held on December 7 at...
Scoreboard: December 7, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL.
