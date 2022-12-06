Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware sees second record month of overdose deaths in 2022
Delaware’s overdose crisis reached a new peak in November with a record 43 deaths, surpassing a previous high set in May of this year. 376 people have died of drug overdoses in Delaware in 2022 — 18 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which saw 515 people die by the end of the year. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says historical overdose data gives her agency reason to worry that deaths may continue to trend upwards in the coming months.
WGMD Radio
Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.
New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
delawaretoday.com
The Hagley Museum Preserves Delaware’s Industrial History
Wilmington’s Hagley estate preserves the du Pont family’s earliest days—which changed the course of Delaware history. It’s hard to go anywhere in Delaware without bumping into a du Pont, something named after a du Pont, or hospitals, roads or schools built by a du Pont. The...
WGMD Radio
SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return
An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
WBOC
Delaware Public Health Emergency Order Extended
WILMINGTON, Del.- The Public Health Emergency order in Delaware was extended again by Governor John Carney. Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT looking for more few more (60) snow plow drivers
One of the many jobs looking for workers could lead to some slippery roads if northern Delaware ends its major snow drought. Anne Brown, DelDOT's Maintenance and Ops Director said they will be ready to go for whatever storms hit, but she'd love to see people apply to be snow plow drivers.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening. Officials said on December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
WGMD Radio
Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting from a vehicle that led to a driver crashing his car into a ditch. Police say the 32-year-old man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road yesterday evening around 9 p.m. when someone began driving next to his car and then fired several shots into his vehicle. The shooting caused him to drive off the roadway. The shots missed him, but he is being treated for minor injuries after going into the ditch. Police have no information at this time on who did this. The motive surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
‘He will be missed’: Wilmington police chief eyes St. Louis post while planning departure
St. Louis has come calling for Wilmington police chief Robert Tracy. But even if the Missouri city of 300,000 doesn’t hire the man who has led the force in Delaware’s largest city for more than five and a half years, Tracy says he’s stepping down in Wilmington.
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Dredging at the Port of Wilmington: Its about the bananas
Delaware small-dollar mortgage volume declines as home prices and credit denials rise.
delawarepublic.org
BVSPCA flies in out-of-state shelter pets for mega adoption weekend
Over 1000 dogs and cats will be at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington looking for a forever home this weekend at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s second and final mega adoption event of the year. It’s the first time since the pandemic it’s at a single venue, and the BVSPCA expects all of the pets to find homes.
the University of Delaware
Opening the doors of access and affordability
Increasing access to higher education is integral to UD’s mission. One of myriad ways the University is opening doors is through the Associate in Arts Program (AAP), an affordable pathway to college for Delaware residents. With locations in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown, the two-year program offers small class sizes, specialized advising and low or—in most cases—no tuition. Students are full-fledged Blue Hens who, after earning an associate degree, may transition to UD’s main campus, which nine out of 10 do.
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert issued for Lewes woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. Speese was last seen Dec. 7 in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Speese have been unsuccessful, police said, and there is a concern for her safety and well being. Speese is...
theconradhowler.org
Police Chase On Interstate 95
A Delaware citizen died in Newark, Delaware, after a hectic morning on December 2, 2022. Last Friday morning, two cars being hijacked led to a shooting among police officers. Around 7:30 a.m., a report was made of an odd individual carrying a gun. Police arrived after this call was made, but this is when shots were fired. Delcastle school bus #15 was hit by a few bullets from the shooting but harmed no students. After this first shooting, the suspect continued to escape Route 141 and proceeded to hijack another car. This was when the frantic police pursuit was initiated in New Castle and Newark areas. The same suspect pulled the stolen vehicle into a cul-de-sac on Old Cooch Bridge Road, behind the Red Roof Inn in Newark. They then proceeded to run on foot towards 95 where they hijacked yet another victim’s car. While this was occurring, reports of more gunshots were made. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 in Newark but ended just south of Route 896 where additional gunshots were fired. According to a police update from this Friday afternoon, the suspect is now dead “from injuries sustained”. It’s unknown if the suspect was killed by police gunfire or if the death was self-inflicted by the suspect’s gun. If you have any statements, photos, videos, or anything on the incident, it’s hoped you will contact Delaware State Police Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703.
Cape Gazette
Paradise Meadows gets preliminary approval
The preliminary site plan for the Paradise Meadows cluster subdivision on Cave Neck Road near Milton was unanimously approved Nov. 17 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of...
