WTHR

Andretti breaks ground on $200 million motorsports headquarters in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on a $200 million "universal motorsports headquarters" in Fishers. The plan will create 500 jobs by the end of 2026. It will include a 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.
FISHERS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IU Alumna runs two self-made, self-funded businesses.

IU alumna Alyssa Baker built her public relations agency, RIOT Media Group, for a decade in Los Angeles before returning to Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, she continued her PR business and began an entirely different endeavor — her new company Aura Self and Soul Care. Baker graduated...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits

INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

New program will help state employees get Ivy Tech education

INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership between the State of Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College will provide upfront tuition assistance for state employees. Ivy Tech's Achieve Your Degree program will have the state pay the college directly after an employee’s successful completion of a course. "The agreement with...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names

Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator

An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
