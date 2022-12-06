Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Andretti breaks ground on $200 million motorsports headquarters in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on a $200 million "universal motorsports headquarters" in Fishers. The plan will create 500 jobs by the end of 2026. It will include a 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Alumna runs two self-made, self-funded businesses.
IU alumna Alyssa Baker built her public relations agency, RIOT Media Group, for a decade in Los Angeles before returning to Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, she continued her PR business and began an entirely different endeavor — her new company Aura Self and Soul Care. Baker graduated...
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
WANE-TV
Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
WISH-TV
Penske announces new IndyCar documentary series ‘100 Days to Indy’ to launch in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is getting its own behind-the-scenes docuseries. “100 Days to Indy” will air on WISH-TV and other affiliates of The CW across the nation in 2023. VICE TV will also re-air the show. Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will...
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
WTHR
HOWEY: ‘MitchFest’ ends at Purdue, but could spread to Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In mid-May 2003, in what Howey Politics described as “Mitch Mania during Mitch Week,” it was President George W. Bush who coined the political slogan for a Hoosier generation. Mitch Daniels was the man of the hour when President Bush came to the...
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
wrtv.com
New program will help state employees get Ivy Tech education
INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership between the State of Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College will provide upfront tuition assistance for state employees. Ivy Tech's Achieve Your Degree program will have the state pay the college directly after an employee’s successful completion of a course. "The agreement with...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Jeff Brohm...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenleaf Foods project dead, Redevelopment Commission takes back control of land
The proposed largest plant-based protein foods facility in North America is no longer slated for Shelbyville. On Monday at City Hall, the Redevelopment Commission took back control of the 57 acres east of Interstate 74 where Greenleaf Foods, SPC, wanted to build a $310 million facility. The April 2019 groundbreaking...
Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator
An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
Woman escapes carjacking in downtown Indy
A woman was able to escape a vehicle after a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.
Coroner: Over a dozen DNA samples collected to compare to Baumeister victims
The new efforts to connect remains that have been sitting at UIndy for over 26 years are already helping to bring closure to the family of at least one of Herbert Baumeister's victims.
