Kenton, OH

Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The Lima Family YMCA is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will be held in rooms 305 and 306. Children must remain with adult/family members. The breakfast is $3 for members and $4 for non-members. Families can register at the YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, or at www.limaymca.net.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Minutes from Lions Meeting on December 7, 2022

The Kenton Lions club held the Annual Christmas Dinner meeting on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 16 members and 5 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and Lion...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton

A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Alliance Spotlights Hardin County Players

The Hardin County Players were featured in the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance spotlight. The group was organized in December in 1996, as the brain child of Phil Burson, the former choir director at Kenton High School. Their first show was “Arsenic and Old Lace” in February 1997....
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Delphos Local returning to area to bring magic and more during Friday event

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A familiar face will be returning to the Delphos area and will be bringing some magic with him. Krendl is an award winning illusionist that had his start begin in his own hometown in Delphos. On Friday, December 9th he will be brining his latest magic and illusions to the stage of Delphos Jefferson Middle School's Auditorium.
DELPHOS, OH
wktn.com

Local Realtor Sponsoring Free Holiday Movie

Century 21 Sunway Realty will present a free movie day. The movie The Lost Christmas will be shown starting at 11 this Saturday morning December 10 at Kenton Theater 3. Snacks will be provided and there will be gifts for everyone who attends. In addition, there will be a boys...
KENTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

It’s been an honor

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Hardin Hills Hosting Santa Paws Event Next Week

Hardin Hills Health Center is hosting a Santa Paws event on December 15. It will run from 5:30 until 7 next Thursday evening at the facility in Kenton. It offers you a chance to get your pets picture taken with Santa. Everyone will be provided with a free 5 x...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

MLJ Library Coat, Scarf, Sock and Glove Drive Enters Final Week

The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library’s 5th Annual Coat, Scarf, Sock and Glove drive continues. This week, 84 items were donated to two local charities, Helping Hands and JoAnns Closet. Those items included 12 coats, 32 hats, 8 scarves, 18 gloves or mittens, 2 snow pants and...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Alliance Recording Twelve Days of Christmas Videos

The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will be visiting area businesses to record the Twelve Days of Christmas videos. The videos will be presented from December 8 through December 23, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. You can view them on the HCCBA YouTube channel. They are being recorded to encourage...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima area students heading to Japan

LIMA — The Lima Sister Cities Association was formed in 1995. The youth home-stays began every other year in 2001. Now after the pandemic, the youth trips are scheduled to begin again in the summer of 2023. Several students have been selected for the cultural experience in the coming...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Lighting up the way for Christmas

The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

KES Students Make Cards for KHS Grad Overseas

Kindergarten, First and Second students at Kenton Elementary School made Christmas cards for a young soldier from Kenton that was deployed on Thanksgiving Day. Kenton High School Class of 2021 graduate Tyler Buxton flew overseas with other soldiers. The students learned the distance in miles that Kenton is from where...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Food for Fines Continues at MLJ Library

The Food for Fines campaign at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library continues through the end of this month. From now through December 31, you can pay off your fines for overdue items with food instead of cash. One food item takes one dollar off your fines. Only...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

December Meeting Dates and Times Announced in Forest

Meeting dates and times in the Village of Forest were announced. The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 this (Thursday) evening. Forest Village Council will meet this evening and on December 22. Both council sessions will start at 7. The Park Board will meet at 10am on December...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
MANSFIELD, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: William Rusler was ‘the Sage of Shawnee’

When a stray chimney spark started a fire on the roof of a Shawnee Township home in late April 1912, the Lima Times-Democrat marveled that “within ten minutes after the alarm had been given there were automobiles, motorcycles, buggies, etc., completely blockading the road in front of C.A. Rusler’s home, everybody eager to help put out the fire.”
SHAWNEE, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds

THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

