Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Pleasant Ridge on Ridge Avenue
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries in Pleasant Ridge on Ridge Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Williams Avenue and Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Williams Avenue and Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township in front of Summit Elementary. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Colerain Township on Compton Road
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries in Colerain Township on Compton Road. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Madison Road at Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Madison Road at Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Unknown injury status, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on Wall Street in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with entrapment on Wall Street in Loveland, emergency crews are responding. Injury status is unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of an assault with undetermined injuries on Elm Street Over-the-Rhine. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash on the interstate in Oakley has been cleared
CINCINNATI — UPDATE: The crash on the interstate in Oakley has been cleared. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Oakley after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Southbound I-75 reopened by police after earlier crash
CINCINNATI — Police reopened southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 10:46 a.m. by the Ohio Department of Transportation between Ronald Reagan Highway and Paddock Road exits. Delays are expected to last up to an hour. Stopped traffic is backed up to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hamilton and Centerridge avenues in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hamilton and Centerridge avenues in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Mosteller at Crescentville in Sharonville
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Mosteller at Crescentville in Sharonville in front of UDF. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Comments / 0