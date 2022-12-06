Representation, Relevance + Purpose: Black Nativity from Black Arts MKE w/ Ashley Jordan and Christopher Gilbert

In the early morning of January 10, 1883, a battalion of firemen arrives at the northwest corner of Broadway and Michigan Street in response to reports of a fire in the Newhall House hotel. Nearby residents, roused by the clamor, go back to sleep assuming all is under control. In fact, nothing is farther from the truth. In one of Milwaukee’s worst disasters of the 19th century, the Newhall House burns uncontrollably in less than four hours, taking more than 70 lives as it goes down.

