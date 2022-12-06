Representation, Relevance + Purpose: Black Nativity from Black Arts MKE w/ Ashley Jordan and Christopher Gilbert

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
shepherdexpress.com
Why Mark Bucher Won’t Stand for It Anymore
Boulevard Theatre’s 2022-2023 season was ready to commence. The room was booked and the announcements for the season opener were sent—Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance, a staged reading at Sugar Maple. And then …. “The Boulevard Theatre’s 37th season has been the victim of supply chain challenges,”...
shepherdexpress.com
Chamber Music on Sunday at UWM
Those who love classical chamber music are in for a treat Sunday, December 11. Jeannie Yu and Stefan Kartman will play together as the Florestan Duo performing Glazunov’s Chant du Ménestrel, Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata and Schumann’s Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 in the first half of the recital. Yu and Kartman are well-known to Milwaukee lovers of classical music and need no introduction.
shepherdexpress.com
Elisabeth Gasparka, Host and Producer of the Creative MKE Podcast
The day I moved to Milwaukee was the day Pizza Man burned. Sitting in Alterra on Prospect, as my boss laid out the details of the role I’d be stepping into and a chorus of sirens blared, I felt stirred. Maybe it was adrenaline, but my excitement was validated...
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: December 7, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Various Artists – 2022 Wisconsin Christmas Compilation. The holiday season has musicians all over the state catching the spirit, and many are doing so for a great cause. The 2022 Wisconsin Christmas...
shepherdexpress.com
Testing Their Mettle
For Milwaukee-based band Listening Party, there have been many unexpected twists and turns to reach its latest album, Been A Long Time Comin’. In January 2020, the band was riding a creative high, with a new batch of songs. They had recorded some songs a few months prior and were about to return to the studio. “That whole process was exhilarating and full of anxiety at the same time,” recalls singer-songwriter Weston Mueller.
shepherdexpress.com
Meet the New Director at Radio Milwaukee
Maxie C. Jackson III came to Milwaukee with a mission to make a good institution even better. Jackson became executive director of Radio Milwaukee this September, bringing with him an impressive track record, a CV of accomplishment that bodes well for his management of the station. For Jackson, the new...
shepherdexpress.com
Holiday Happenings
Happy holidays! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Cream City is bursting with concerts, parties and events sure to jingle your bells. Check out my social calendar below for some jolly good fun, then head out and get your ho-ho-ho on. Before you do, though, let’s read a message from someone questioning whether going home for the holidays is the right thing to do.
shepherdexpress.com
Gabriel Thomas Brings Light to Vacant Buildings
Milwaukee has roughly 2,500 vacant properties across the city, a problem that weighs more heavily on predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. Research has shown that vacant houses attract crime, are easier to set on fire, and can lower the value of homes nearby. The difference in number of boarded up...
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: December 8-14, 2022
Avant garde cello music, Human Rights Day events, Unsilent Night, Butterfly Queens art exhibit, 40th Sleighriders benefit, Derek Pritzl and the Gamble’s residency returns, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sbowe–Rachel Icenogle @ Thrasher Opera House (506 Mill St.), Green Lake), 7:30 p.m. Sbowe is...
shepherdexpress.com
TomKen’s Serves Chicken in all the Right Ways
The sign outside of TomKen’s Bar & Grill (8001 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis says, “Home of the Famous Friendly Fried Chicken” and it holds true. While I’ve always known about this place for their top-rated wings, turns out the story starts elsewhere. Best buds...
shepherdexpress.com
The Newhall House Fire
In the early morning of January 10, 1883, a battalion of firemen arrives at the northwest corner of Broadway and Michigan Street in response to reports of a fire in the Newhall House hotel. Nearby residents, roused by the clamor, go back to sleep assuming all is under control. In fact, nothing is farther from the truth. In one of Milwaukee’s worst disasters of the 19th century, the Newhall House burns uncontrollably in less than four hours, taking more than 70 lives as it goes down.
shepherdexpress.com
The New Sheriff in Town
Over the past generation, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has been controversial. Sheriff David Clarke served from 2002-2017 and took a hard-nosed approach to law enforcement. In late 2018, Earnell Lucas was elected sheriff, and had to deal with protests and unrest over the George Floyd murder and a creeping critique of police officers. Lucas chose not to run for reelection. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office faces the challenge of increasing criminal activity, speeding, and reckless driving.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,226 New Cases, No Deaths
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,226 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,001 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,183 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,068 cases per day. In 2020, 3,468 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,828 cases per day.
Comments / 0