koze.com
Pollock Man Arrested in Connection With DV Incident
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 47-year-old Idaho County man was arrested today following an interview with Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with a domestic violence incident which allegedly occurred in Pollock on November 30th. Clint Meckel of Pollock was arrested for felony domestic battery and felony aggravated assault.
Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]
Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow PD warn against making threats, spreading rumors regarding quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats. “Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after officers located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- whi car mazda no back plate, looked older & used. 3 male occupants swerving in/out of traffic, last seen eb 10th st. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18631 Found Property. Incident Address: 600 D ST. Lewiston ID...
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
Another Inmate Charged for Smuggling Fentanyl Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - For the second time this week, an inmate is facing charges related to possession of fentanyl and introducing contraband into the Nez Perce County Jail. According to court documents, on December 7, a fellow inmate notified jail staff that 26-year-old Kara Echo Lydon-Etter and 28-year-old Sierra Port were trying to "snort some stuff."
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Overcrowding, crime lead to restrictions at popular Idaho hot springs
The US Forest Service has seen an alarming increase in littering, vandalism, and improper disposal of human waste.
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
Idaho murders: Police provide update on victim's stalker reference, dog found at crime scene
Idaho police on Monday shared several updates in their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, though there are still no suspects.
Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report
One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
koze.com
IDFG: Ice Fishing Updates
LEWISTON, ID – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has added something new this winter for anglers in the Clearwater Region. Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont says the agency is providing monthly ice-fishing updates. “These updates will cover nine of our more popular ice fishing destinations. Regardless of whether...
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
