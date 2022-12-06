Flood warning issued for Etowah River

Thomas Hartwell

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Etowah River in Cherokee County.

A flood warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Etowah River downstream of Interstate 575 in Canton, the NWS reported. Minor flooding was reported in the area.

The NWS is advising drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

"At 18 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and fields along the river generally east of Canton near the Interstate 575 bridge," the NWS said in a weather report. "A rock landing and grassy lot behind the pump station off of Riverstone Parkway begins to flood. Flooding also occurs in areas behind the businesses on Old Ball Ground Highway and Keith Drive."

At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday the stage was 17.8 feet, according to the NWS. The flood stage is 17 feet.

Cherokee is also among north Georgia counties that have been issued a dense fog advisory from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday, per the NWS.

"A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the NWS said in the advisory.