Briggs: My Heisman Trophy ballot is sworn to secrecy, but ...

By David Briggs / The Blade
 2 days ago

Some years, the choice is so easy that, yes, even a sportswriter — a direct descendant of the caveman — could make it.

This year, the Heisman Trophy race is a bit tougher.

In a way, the almost-certain result evokes the old episode of The Simpsons , when Homer and his barfly friend, Barney, are the two finalists in a send-an-average-Joe-to-space contest.

Just before the launch, Barney gets drunk on non-alcoholic champagne, steals a jetpack, and flies away.

“Well, Homer,” the head of NASA says, “I guess that makes you the winner by default.”

“Default?” Homer replies. “The two sweetest words in the English language! De-FAULT!”

So, congratulations are in order to ...

[Heisman police enter the room]

Sorry, I almost forgot.

Like all Heisman voters, I signed a non-disclosure acknowledgment promising not to reveal my ballot before Saturday night's ceremony, and I plan to honor my word — if not to keep my vote, then to avoid the judge. Violators are subject to three to six years of arrest inside the Heisman House.

But ...

For what it’s worth, I can say how I voted for the Associated Press player of the year award, which, as always, may or may not mirror my Heisman ballot.

Here goes:

■ 1. Caleb Williams, quarterback, Southern California

■ 2. Max Duggan, quarterback, TCU

■ 3. Stetson Bennett, quarterback, Georgia

I have to admit, I don’t feel great about this ballot.

I hate voting for all quarterbacks. All-important as they are, what are the odds that the best player so happens to be a QB almost every year? Or are we the voters just lazy? (For the record, I did vote for two defensive guys — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Alabama’s Will Anderson — last year.)

Also, yes, Williams’ sure win feels somewhat by default, with as many top contenders dropping out of the race as leaping into it.

What might have been? A lot of things.

If Michigan running back Blake Corum had remained healthy and put up the same numbers his backup (Donovan Edwards) did the past two weeks, he would have run for a national-best 1,864 yards and 21 touchdowns and been atop my ballot. If Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had led Ohio State to a Big Ten title — and, no, I’m not saying the Michigan loss is on him — I probably would have voted for him. If Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker hadn’t blown out his knee in a blowout loss to South Carolina, heck, I might have voted for him.

All remain worthy candidates.

But the games went on without them, and, to me, three players produced the best bodies of work.

They represent the best stats guy — and MVP — on the best team (Bennett), the best story (Duggan), and the best player (Williams).

Ultimately, I came down to Williams and Duggan.

If we’re talking the Heisman Trophy — which, according to its mission statement, should go to the “outstanding football player ... whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work” — Duggan has a good case.

Perseverance? The senior is the picture of it.

In 2020, he underwent a nine-hour heart surgery, then another surgery to clear a blood clot. In 2021, he played half the season with a broken foot. And this year, new TCU coach Sonny Dykes demoted him to a backup role in the spring.

Then, after the Horned Frogs’ starter went down in the season opener, all Duggan did was shepherd one of the great seasons in TCU history.

His numbers tell only half the tale, although those are good, too. (Duggan passed for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 404 yards and six scores.) His greatest asset was his magic and toughness in the clutch, week after week, even in TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. Down 28-20 in the final minutes, he ran for 95 yards (counting penalties) on a game-tying 80-yard touchdown drive, then collapsed in exhaustion.

Duggan would be a worthy Heism ... whoops, I mean, player of the year.

But, of course, so would Williams.

Simply, from wire to (almost) wire, the USC sophomore was the nation’s most dangerous playmaker.

Until he injured his hamstring in the Pac-12 title game, no one made the incredible look more routine. The on-the-move, flick-of-the-wrist deep balls. The balletic escapes. The explosive runs. He did it all.

In five games against teams that finished in the AP Top 25, Williams completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,626 yards, threw 12 touchdowns against two interceptions, and ran for four TDs. In all, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,075 yards, threw 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and added 10 scores on the ground. His 47 total touchdowns are a USC record and lead the nation.

Duggan is a great player, as is Bennett, Stroud, and Corum.

In 2022, given the circumstances, Williams was the best.

