Bartlesville, OK

KTUL

Enid police arrest student who admitted to making fake 911 call

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Enid Police Department said officers arrested an Enid High School student after he admitted to making a hoax 911 call. Officers said around 10:30 Thursday, they received a call on a non-emergency line from a male reporting an active shooter inside the high school.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police recover 7 kilos of cocaine, estimated value of $300,000

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit has conducted an investigation over the last few weeks that led to a search warrant involving drug trafficking. On Dec. 6 officers served a search warrant at a home near 61st and memorial. This investigation...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

FBI comments on bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country Schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Oklahoma said it is aware of numerous swatting incidents across the state and nation where reports of an active shooter were made. "We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to locate man suspected of robbery, assault

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to locate 53-year-old Donald Russell Ward. TPD says Ward is charged with robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, police say Ward approached an elderly victim near 41st and 25th West Avenue at a construction site...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa awards Humanitarians of the Year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman and a man were recognized for going above and beyond in humanitarian work by the City of Tulsa Thursday. The city and the Human Rights Commission hosted the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year (HotY) Award at City Hall. Vicky Langston was awarded for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby Public Schools to end bus route blackouts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools announced Wednesday it will end its bus route blackouts after winter break. Superintendent Rob Miller said the school district isn’t back to full strength, but they now have enough drivers to avoid disruption. Hiring enough bus drivers, he said, is not as easy as it seems.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
TULSA, OK

