Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Bartlesville police chief speaks about allegations made against officer
TULSA, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the officer under investigation by two agencies is currently suspended with pay in accordance with department policy. That officer, who Roles said has been with BPD for "several years" and serves in an advanced role, is accused of inappropriate sexual...
KTUL
Enid police arrest student who admitted to making fake 911 call
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Enid Police Department said officers arrested an Enid High School student after he admitted to making a hoax 911 call. Officers said around 10:30 Thursday, they received a call on a non-emergency line from a male reporting an active shooter inside the high school.
KTUL
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
KTUL
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
KTUL
Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
KTUL
Tulsa police recover 7 kilos of cocaine, estimated value of $300,000
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit has conducted an investigation over the last few weeks that led to a search warrant involving drug trafficking. On Dec. 6 officers served a search warrant at a home near 61st and memorial. This investigation...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police arrest 2 accused of breaking into man's home, striking him with gun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Broken Arrow police said they arrested two men in reference to a home invasion on Dec. 6. On Dec. 6 around 12:30 a.m., BAPD responded to a home alarm going off near West Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue. The victim, who...
KTUL
FBI comments on bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country Schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Oklahoma said it is aware of numerous swatting incidents across the state and nation where reports of an active shooter were made. "We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due...
KTUL
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to locate man suspected of robbery, assault
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to locate 53-year-old Donald Russell Ward. TPD says Ward is charged with robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, police say Ward approached an elderly victim near 41st and 25th West Avenue at a construction site...
KTUL
Tulsa County DA's Office to remember homicide victims at Trees of Remembrance Ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's office will host the Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Monday night. This event is a chance for families of homicide victims to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crimes. Starting at 6 p.m., the tree...
KTUL
Tulsa police requesting public's help to identify person of interest in stolen checks case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is requesting the public's help to identify a man they say is a person of interest in a financial crime case. TPD says the man seen in the pictures is suspected of cashing stolen and forged checks. Anyone with information about...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trying to locate owner of abandoned canoe found at Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in finding the owner of the pictured canoe. OHP says two troopers responded to Cedar Creek at Skiatook Lake on Sunday for a report of an abandoned canoe that contained multiple fishing poles, jackets, and jug lines.
KTUL
Suspect arrested after victim finds stolen bike rack listed on Facebook Marketplace
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace. On Dec. 5 just before 3 p.m., TPD responded near 31st and Memorial to assist an individual. When police arrived, the man said he...
KTUL
City of Tulsa awards Humanitarians of the Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman and a man were recognized for going above and beyond in humanitarian work by the City of Tulsa Thursday. The city and the Human Rights Commission hosted the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year (HotY) Award at City Hall. Vicky Langston was awarded for...
KTUL
Skiatook Public School campuses close to visitors as COVID levels spike in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Public School campuses are closed to visitors and parents this week as COVID-19 levels spike in Osage County. According to SPS, for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 all school sites will be closed to parents and other visitors. The CDC says...
KTUL
Tulsa County reopens Horsepen Creek Bridge after nearly two years of construction upgrades
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Horsepen Creek Bridge is officially reopened after it was previously shut down for nearly two years for much needed upgrades after being deemed unsafe to travel on. In January 2021, the bridge was shut down after it was given a fracture critical designation. Tulsa...
KTUL
Bixby Public Schools to end bus route blackouts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools announced Wednesday it will end its bus route blackouts after winter break. Superintendent Rob Miller said the school district isn’t back to full strength, but they now have enough drivers to avoid disruption. Hiring enough bus drivers, he said, is not as easy as it seems.
KTUL
Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
KTUL
Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
Comments / 0