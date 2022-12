One person was hurt when an SUV crashed into the front of a nail salon in Paramus.

Police say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Bliss Nails on East Ridgewood Avenue.

Several people were inside the business at the time. One person suffered minor injuries.

Police say the 83-year-old driver was not hurt.

It was not immediately known why the driver lost control of the SUV.