ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Here's When Baker Mayfield 'Could' Make His Los Angeles Rams Debut

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHCeI_0jZawpXU00

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield has a new team.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on waivers Tuesday, a day after being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Rams fans might not have to wait long to see Mayfield make his debut with his new team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield could be active as soon as Thursday, when the Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

"Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources," Schefter tweeted. "The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders."

The Rams certainly have a need at quarterback, which is why they are willing to pay the remaining $1.35 million on the final year of Mayfield's contract. The team placed starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve last week.

Mayfield will reportedly arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday. However, playing Thursday night would represent an incredibly quick turnaround.

It seems more likely that Mayfield will be inactive for this week's game and use the mini-bye following the Thursday night contest to make his debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network believes that will be the plan.

"New Rams QB Baker Mayfield is scheduled to fly to Los Angeles this afternoon," Pelissero tweeted. "Obviously, he won't be ready to play Thursday night against the Raiders, but his work with Sean McVay starts immediately."

Regardless, it seems likely that Mayfield, who had fallen to third on the Carolina Panthers' depth chart, will take over as the starter at some point for the Rams.

If he is unable to learn the offense in time for Thursday night's game, either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins will lead the offense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson.  Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy