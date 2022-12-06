Here's When Baker Mayfield 'Could' Make His Los Angeles Rams Debut

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield has a new team.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on waivers Tuesday, a day after being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Rams fans might not have to wait long to see Mayfield make his debut with his new team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield could be active as soon as Thursday, when the Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

"Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources," Schefter tweeted. "The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders."

The Rams certainly have a need at quarterback, which is why they are willing to pay the remaining $1.35 million on the final year of Mayfield's contract. The team placed starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve last week.

Mayfield will reportedly arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday. However, playing Thursday night would represent an incredibly quick turnaround.

It seems more likely that Mayfield will be inactive for this week's game and use the mini-bye following the Thursday night contest to make his debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network believes that will be the plan.

"New Rams QB Baker Mayfield is scheduled to fly to Los Angeles this afternoon," Pelissero tweeted. "Obviously, he won't be ready to play Thursday night against the Raiders, but his work with Sean McVay starts immediately."

Regardless, it seems likely that Mayfield, who had fallen to third on the Carolina Panthers' depth chart, will take over as the starter at some point for the Rams.

If he is unable to learn the offense in time for Thursday night's game, either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins will lead the offense.