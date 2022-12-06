Read full article on original website
KTBS
Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado revamps directional signs ahead 2023 Governor’s Conference
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An idea to implement wayfinding signs throughout this South Arkansas city has been in the works for the last ten years. After re-evaluating proposals, residents are seeing momentum. According to the Public Works Department, signs were originally purchased under a different committee years ago. Many residents...
KSLA
Texarkana students unite to help homeless
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, December 8, 2022: New restaurant for the Magnolia Square
Readers may have noticed in today’s business incorporation report that Denae Gillentine, representing Dorothy’s Diner LLC, has received its certificate of organization. We contacted her. She plans to have the restaurant open in the former Chatterbox location by January 1. Initially, her plan is to be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but may extend those hours to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. if a sufficient number of employees can be found. Readers may be familiar with the original Dorothy’s Diner location on U.S. 371 in Sarepta, LA. Gillentine is firming up the restaurant’s menu. In Sarepta, the diner has an extensive selection of burgers and sandwiches, fish and shrimp plates, and salads.
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
KSLA
Where is Winter?! More rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! WHERE IS WINTER?! Seriously. It is way too warm out there and I know it’s Louisiana, but this is ridiculous. Anyway, it’ll be very warm again today with highs likely hitting the upper-70s. Some cloudy skies will be observed and there is a slight chance for showers across the region, with higher chances in our northern counties, north of Texarkana. Lows tonight will remain way too warm for this time of year, the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies.
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
East Texas teen sentenced for murder of fellow high school student
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
KSLA
Texarkana police departments participate in annual Shop with a Cop event
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Police departments in Arkansas and Texas gathered at a couple of stores Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to hold an annual holiday event. Law enforcement officers filled the aisles of the Target in Texarkana, Texas and the Walmart in Texarkana, Ark. Tuesday morning to bring cheer to a special group of families.
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
Arkansas DHS Toy Drive For Miller County Children in Foster Care
There are kids in our area that are in foster care and in protective services that might not receive a toy this Christmas. You can help make sure that these children have a wonderful Christmas when you donate to the 2022 Spreading Joy, Gifting Hope Toy Drive. Did you know...
KSLA
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Shreveport is facing charges after failing to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing three days after he left home. The boy was found Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. Horache has been issued a summons to appear in court.
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
texarkanafyi.com
Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana
The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
Man sentenced to life in prison for capital murder in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Charles Spraberry pleaded guilty to capital murder in Cass County, according to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office. Spraberry pleaded guilty to capital murder for the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer. He also pleaded guilty to several other charges including assault causing bodily injury – […]
KSLA
13-year-old child missing in Shreveport
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
