Readers may have noticed in today’s business incorporation report that Denae Gillentine, representing Dorothy’s Diner LLC, has received its certificate of organization. We contacted her. She plans to have the restaurant open in the former Chatterbox location by January 1. Initially, her plan is to be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but may extend those hours to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. if a sufficient number of employees can be found. Readers may be familiar with the original Dorothy’s Diner location on U.S. 371 in Sarepta, LA. Gillentine is firming up the restaurant’s menu. In Sarepta, the diner has an extensive selection of burgers and sandwiches, fish and shrimp plates, and salads.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO