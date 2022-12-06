Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
fox13news.com
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
helihub.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter
The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
Hillsborough County commission moves forward with potential 'bunny ban'
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are again moving forward with a potential bunny ban. The board was asked to consider enacting an ordinance to limit retail sales of rabbits. Animal advocates say rabbits don’t make good pets, and they want Hillsborough to restrict their sales. At the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco bids adieu to tough litigator, after 20 years
She may not have been a household name around Pasco County, but Katherine “Kristi” Sims was a familiar face representing Pasco County at court hearings. During her 20 years with the Pasco County Attorney’s Office, the senior assistant county attorney litigated nearly 6,000 ordinance violations. But that’s...
St. Pete City Council votes to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, city leaders will remain responsible for holding landlords accountable, as opposed to county leaders. On Thursday, St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights. The latter would have been to adopt the Pinellas County Bill of Rights, which passed back in August and arguably helps protect renters a little further.
Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023
Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
Health advisory issued for Simmons Park Beach
TAMPA, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for Simmons Park Beach after high bacteria levels turned up in samples, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County reports. Samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, health officials stated. The advisory should serve as a...
lkldnow.com
Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis
One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon Location Closing Temporarily
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon branch, located at 3030 N. Falkenburg Road, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, December 12, to make much-needed improvements to sound quality at the facility. The Brandon facility’s open ceiling will be lowered from 20 feet
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
City Commission Approves Residences on Former Wedgewood Golf Course
Following four hours of presentations and discussion, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-1 on Monday to approve a modified version of a plan for 954 homes, townhomes and apartments on the former Wedgewood Golf Course at Carpenter’s Home. In the process, the commission eliminated two apartment buildings with 20 units each from the plan.
Lake Gibson High’s Natalie McSwain Named Polk Teacher of the Year
Natalie McSwain, a Spanish teacher at Lake Gibson High School, was named Polk County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year. “I’m in shock,” said McSwain, 29, when she walked off the stage following the announcement. “I love my students. I love what I teach.”. MIDFLORIDA Credit...
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
fox13news.com
Plastics company to bring more than 500 jobs, builds up Pasco County as manufacturing hub
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A plastics company will soon hire more than 500 people and grow Pasco County’s manufacturing hold in the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, Pasco Economic Development Council announced Gary Plastic Packaging Corp will move into the new North Pasco Corporate Center in Spring Hill. "This...
HART CEO to remain on job during investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — The CEO of Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, or HART, will remain on the job for now but not without some assurances and safeguards as an outside investigation into the transit authority unfolds. Last week, board members voted to approve an outside investigation into HART's leader, Adelee...
