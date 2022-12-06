ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
helihub.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter

The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco bids adieu to tough litigator, after 20 years

She may not have been a household name around Pasco County, but Katherine “Kristi” Sims was a familiar face representing Pasco County at court hearings. During her 20 years with the Pasco County Attorney’s Office, the senior assistant county attorney litigated nearly 6,000 ordinance violations. But that’s...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete City Council votes to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, city leaders will remain responsible for holding landlords accountable, as opposed to county leaders. On Thursday, St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to keep its Tenants Bill of Rights. The latter would have been to adopt the Pinellas County Bill of Rights, which passed back in August and arguably helps protect renters a little further.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023

Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Health advisory issued for Simmons Park Beach

TAMPA, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for Simmons Park Beach after high bacteria levels turned up in samples, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County reports. Samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, health officials stated. The advisory should serve as a...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
lkldnow.com

Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis

One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

City Commission Approves Residences on Former Wedgewood Golf Course

Following four hours of presentations and discussion, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-1 on Monday to approve a modified version of a plan for 954 homes, townhomes and apartments on the former Wedgewood Golf Course at Carpenter’s Home. In the process, the commission eliminated two apartment buildings with 20 units each from the plan.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

HART CEO to remain on job during investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — The CEO of Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, or HART, will remain on the job for now but not without some assurances and safeguards as an outside investigation into the transit authority unfolds. Last week, board members voted to approve an outside investigation into HART's leader, Adelee...
TAMPA, FL
