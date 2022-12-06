Read full article on original website
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Trump Organization's outside accountant testifies he 'would have had a heart attack' if he'd seen the 'secret' Christmas bonus lists
There was so much fuzzy math at Trump's company each holiday season, that an outside accountant told jurors "I'd have had a heart attack" if he'd known.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to being investigated by House ethics committee
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has responded to the announcement that she’s being investigated by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics announced they have been investigating the progressive congresswoman for possible ethics violations since June, but provided no details on what the violations could be.
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
Donald Trump says it's hard to be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction
Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, it wasn’t a last-minute smoking gun but a prosecutor insisting that evidence shows Donald Trump was aware of a scheme that his Trump Organization’s executives hatched to avoid paying personal income taxes on millions of dollars worth of company-paid perks.
Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?
There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Deliberations have started in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and the judge told jurors to 'set aside' any Trump biases
The jury has been told to set aside any bias against Donald Trump. It's a tall order: one quarter of the jurors openly don't like Trump.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
kalkinemedia.com
Jury in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial to begin deliberations
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Jurors in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial are set to start deliberating on Monday, following four weeks of testimony and arguments about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors say amounted to a years-long criminal scheme. The former U.S....
Prosecutors in Trump Organization tax fraud trial claim Trump knew 'exactly what was going on'
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on with his top executives," a prosecutor claimed Thursday during closing statements in the criminal tax fraud trial of Trump's namesake real estate company. Two entities of the Trump Organization -- the Trump Corporation and the Trump...
The Trump Org tax-fraud conviction could embolden the DA to file new NY charges against Trump
State penal and tax laws limit the penalties Trump's company face at sentencing. But the Manhattan DA's victory may embolden it to pursue new cases.
CBS News
Trump Organization convicted on all counts in tax fraud trial
Donald Trump was not charged, but it's a major blow and could complicate his business operations going forward. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud ‘Not That Serious,’ Says Ex-Trump AG
The Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday on nine criminal counts of tax fraud, falsifying business records, and engaging in a conspiracy, and could be hit with a fine of $1.6 million for those crimes—but Matthew Whitaker, Donald Trump’s former acting attorney general, doesn’t seem to think any of it was “that serious.”Appearing on Newsmax, Whitaker was clearly defensive of his former boss. The investigation into Trump’s company, he asserted, was the result of “very aggressive prosecutors that want to do anything they can to dirty up and go after” Trump.Whitaker then glossed over the illegal tax avoidance schemes by...
