Manhattan, NY

Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to being investigated by House ethics committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has responded to the announcement that she’s being investigated by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics announced they have been investigating the progressive congresswoman for possible ethics violations since June, but provided no details on what the violations could be.
The Independent

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud ‘Not That Serious,’ Says Ex-Trump AG

The Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday on nine criminal counts of tax fraud, falsifying business records, and engaging in a conspiracy, and could be hit with a fine of $1.6 million for those crimes—but Matthew Whitaker, Donald Trump’s former acting attorney general, doesn’t seem to think any of it was “that serious.”Appearing on Newsmax, Whitaker was clearly defensive of his former boss. The investigation into Trump’s company, he asserted, was the result of “very aggressive prosecutors that want to do anything they can to dirty up and go after” Trump.Whitaker then glossed over the illegal tax avoidance schemes by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

