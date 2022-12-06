Read full article on original website
Soda City Biz WIRE
New Life For Old Columbia Gateway Industrial Site
COLUMBIA, SC – The development team at Cohn Corporation has teamed with Wilson Kibler to redevelop the retired Intertape Polymer Group industrial site at 2000 South Beltline Boulevard. This existing industrial site serves as a gateway to Columbia at I-77 and the corner of Shop Road and Beltline Blvd. This site was purchased by a group of local investors and will be transformed into a new business park that will help serves the Midlands market.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Nephron Nitrile glove plant holds grand opening in West Columbia
Nephron Nitrile, a new company in West Columbia that produces nitrile gloves, held the grand opening of its manufacturing facility on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The ceremony attracted leaders from the Midlands as well as around the state, including Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey and state Senator Nikki Setzler.
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington
Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
Businesses excited for Devine Street developments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New homes and new shops heading to Devine Street have locals ready for an increase in foot traffic. If you've driven by Devine Street in the past months you've no doubt seen construction crews and homes being built. According to Estate Management Company, the group overseeing development in the Devine District, two projects are currently underway for the area.
cspdailynews.com
Pops Mart Acquires 14 C-Stores, More
BARNWELL, S.C. — Pops Mart Fuels LLC has acquired 14 convenience stores from Anderson Oil Co. Inc. The deal also includes one store under construction and seven wholesale fuel dealer locations. These stores are located in and around the Columbia, Newberry and Winnsboro, S.C., markets. Pops Mart is maintaining...
Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices. The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
WIS-TV
Work begins on intersection improvements
WIS-TV
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old. “Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”. “Vince worked at Prisma Health...
New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Redevelopment in West Columbia just got a shot in the arm with the sale of a near 38-acre property along Sunset Boulevard, according to NAI Columbia. The property will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with housing and commercial components. The $60 million project, located...
wach.com
Sumter Woman arrested for taking roughly $600,000 from local business
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies have arrested a woman after reports say used almost $600,000 for personal gain. Deputies say Maris Boudreau, 44, forged, cashed and deposited 173 checks from a business she worked at from 2017 to October 2022, using the money for personal gain. Reports also say she used the company credit card for personal use.
WRDW-TV
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
FBI investigating shots fired near Midlands Hydro Plant
The FBI and other agencies are investigating reports of gunfire Wednesday night, near the Wateree Hydro Station near Ridgeway, just northeast of Columbia.
New fire chief for West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new chief in town. West Columbia just announced Marquis Solomon as the next West Columbia Fire Chief. Solomon is a 23-year fire service veteran and most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and has been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
