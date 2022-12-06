ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

My heartfelt condolences to your family. I don't know what is wrong with people these days but they are nothing nice.I hope they pay dearly for what they have done.

texasbreaking.com

Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Basement Freezer

On Dec. 2, police discovered the body of a missing person, 37-year-old John Wayne Potter, who the family identified. Two roommates have been charged with kidnapping concerning Potter’s murder and are accused of holding him against his will inside their Coburn Street home. Unidentified Third Person. Since Thanksgiving, John...
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail

The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester

Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan. At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston

Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston. Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform. Two...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash in Tewksbury

A pedestrian was flown to a Boston-area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Police responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries. A medical helicopter took the victim to a trauma center in the Boston...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash

A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
BOSTON, MA

