Guest
4d ago
My heartfelt condolences to your family. I don't know what is wrong with people these days but they are nothing nice.I hope they pay dearly for what they have done.
texasbreaking.com
Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Basement Freezer
On Dec. 2, police discovered the body of a missing person, 37-year-old John Wayne Potter, who the family identified. Two roommates have been charged with kidnapping concerning Potter’s murder and are accused of holding him against his will inside their Coburn Street home. Unidentified Third Person. Since Thanksgiving, John...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
NECN
Teen Learning to Walk Again as Police Seek to Charge 85-Year-Old in Mass. Hit-And-Run
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman from Maynard in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
NECN
Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail
The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
NECN
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester
Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan. At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a...
NECN
Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston
Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston. Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform. Two...
Pedestrian Airlifted After Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury: Police
One person is hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Tewksbury, authorities said.Police responded to the crash near 270 Main Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports. ⚠️ Accident investigation in the area of RT 38 by the Cumberland Farms…
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a car near a Cumberland Farms in Tewksbury Friday night. Tewksbury Police say they responded to the area of 270 Main Street just after 5:00 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street.
whdh.com
Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
Driver guilty of killing La Salle grad in OUI crash
The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of death, and leaving the scene of personal injury.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
NECN
Police Looking for Person Who Attacked a Woman in Cambridge, Stole Her Dog
Police are seeking help from the public to find a person suspected of attacking a woman and trying to steal her dog earlier this week in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Cambridge resident in her 20s was assaulted near Market Street while walking her dog Monday, according to police. The attacker grabbed...
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
NECN
Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash in Tewksbury
A pedestrian was flown to a Boston-area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Police responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries. A medical helicopter took the victim to a trauma center in the Boston...
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
NECN
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
