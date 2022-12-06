ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area

There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
CHICAGO, IL
Brewbound.com

Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
LONG GROVE, IL
98online.com

Jack White announces last-minute show at tiny Chicago club

Chicago’s Empty Bottle is set to be quite full when Jack White plays there this week. The White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather rocker has announced a last-minute solo concert at the tiny club, which only holds about 400 people. The show takes place this Wednesday, December 7. Tickets will go on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
TINLEY PARK, IL
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago

I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
rogersedgereporter.com

Cozy Dining at The Little Corner Restaurant

The Little Corner Restaurant (5937 N. Broadway) is a small establishment nestled, as the name states, on the corner of Broadway and Thorndale. The wood-paneled interior and brown leather booths create the perfect cozy diner atmosphere. Sitting at the counter of the Little Corner Restaurant and staring into a cup of hot coffee, the walls of time and space begin to break down.
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL

Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
GENEVA, IL
WGN News

2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11

The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
INDIANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
ORLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

A restaurant based on chicken salad

A leftover classic from mom's kitchen is the main course at a Batavia restaurant. If you love mom’s chicken salad, you may want to try a new restaurant in Batavia which has tweaked the recipe in ways mom probably never imagined. A dozen varieties of the classic mashup are featured at Chicken Salad Chick, which is having its grand opening on Randall Road. Its co-owner, Kim Seaman, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she is the “chick” of Chicken Salad Chick, which apparently is still an acceptable way to refer to women in Auburn, Alabama, where the original chick, Stacy Brown started the chain. Batavia’s chick and her husband, Garrett, have no restaurant experience. She taught at Louise White Elementary in Batavia for 20 years. He’s been in education and financial tech sales. But when the opportunity to open northern Illinois’ first Chicken Salad Chick popped up, Kim says they did their homework, and “when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit.” They hope to someday open up more in the Fox Valley. Kim says the restaurant’s interior will be a warm and welcoming space, much like her second-graders found her classroom to be. And, by the way, she would love to see her former students stop by to eat, and even apply to work there.
BATAVIA, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where

The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy