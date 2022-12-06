Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced
ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton High School Student Gets $10k Scholarship
Junior Damian Sanchez took a career quiz on Big Future, part of the College Board and won $10,000. Big Future helps students plan, prepare and pay for college. Sanchez says he doesn't remember taking the survey, but is excited to be able to continue his education, hoping to get a Masters in Criminal Justice.
Company news: Jordan A. Walker hired by Auburn Public Theater
Auburn Public Theater announced the hiring of Jordan A. Walker as the director of development. Walker brings a decade of fundraising experience, including political, higher education, and nonprofit, taking place in New York, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
Building Design & Construction
Cornell University builds massive student housing complex to accommodate planned enrollment growth
In Ithaca, N.Y., Cornell University has completed its North Campus Residential Expansion (NCRE) project. Designed by ikon.5 architects, the 776,000-sf project provides 1,200 beds for first-year students and 800 beds for sophomore students. The NCRE project aimed to accommodate the university’s planned growth in student enrollment while meeting its green...
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SUNY Cortland
Doing it all to help others
Sydney Jennison ’20 of Homer, N.Y., grew up seeing firsthand what helping her community meant. A daughter of Robert Jennison, a captain in the City of Cortland Fire Department, and Sandra Jennison ’96, a teacher at Appleby Elementary School in Marathon, N.Y., Jennison watched as her parents exemplified selflessness.
Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 staff members at Vera House have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the agency’s new interim executive director and the board leaders who appointed her. The group represents more than half of the agency’s full-time staff of 51. Members from Vera...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time
18-year-old Kadin Abdullah's death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
whcuradio.com
Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
One NY Wine Country Farm’s Christmas Trees Turn Purple, Go Viral
If you’ve ever had to clean a wine stain off of clothes or carpet, you know those stains are no joke. There’s something about the tannins of the wine that adds purple to everything. So, imagine the amazement and curiosity people feel when driving through New York wine...
localsyr.com
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0