The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. With the new year coming up, everyone is in the mindset of "a new year, a new you." Year after year, I feel like we all try to find ways to improve ourselves and be the best we can be. Some of us decide to start going to the gym, while others choose to take more time to just focus on themselves.
Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is investing $1 million to stabilize Memorial Auditorium which has been closed since 2016. It comes as officials continue their years-long efforts to find partners to redevelop the building. Memorial Auditorium has been sitting empty for the last six years and now...
Skate at the Stunning Rink at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Located in Jackson, New Hampshire, is the beautiful Emerald Lake, which transforms into a stunning natural ice rink in the winter months. The three-acre ice rink...
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community
The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington gave the invocation on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday morning. Vermont Air National Guard to perform night drills. The F-35 fighter jets will begin a night flying exercise tonight. Gift for those hunting for the right present. Updated: 6 hours ago. For...
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
Appalachian Trail: Long Overdue Reflections
Hello again, long time no chat! Clearly, I’m not great at writing blogs with any sort of timeliness, but it felt wrong to not conclude my semi-documentation of my 2022 Appalachian Trail thru-hike. Spoiler alert, I completed the Appalachian Trail a little over two months ago. On September 25, 2022, I stood on top of Mt. Katahdin in a sort of stunned haze, said goodbye to my dear trail family in the parking lot of the Millinocket McDonalds, and drove away from the northern terminus I had spent five and a half months trekking to.
