kmmo.com
DEPARTMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL TECHNICAL SCHOOLS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded a $400,000 grant to local technical schools. Those schools are the Carrollton Area Career Center, the Boonslick Technical Education Center, Lex La-Ray Technical Center, the State Fair Career and Technology Center and the Warrensburg Area Career Center. Missouri’s Area Career...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA CHAPTER TO HOST WRAPPING UP CHRISTMAS EVENT
The Saline County Career Center (SCCC) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter will be hosting the FBLA Wrapping up Christmas event on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Saline County Career Center. Members are offering gift-wrapping services as a community outreach initiative. Community...
kmmo.com
SFCC WINNERS AND FINALISTS RECOGNIZED AT MCCA CONFERENCE
The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) recognized State Fair Community College nominees during its annual conference recognition and excellence awards program in St. Louis on November 30. SFCC’s winners and finalists who were recognized at the convention’s awards dinner are as follows:. Russell and Julie Childers of Sedalia...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES FALL RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM AWARD WINNERS
Missouri Valley College announced the winners from the 2022 Missouri Valley College Student Research Symposium on December 5. More than 100 students shared their academic, creative and professional work in the fall symposium. Started in the fall of 2016, the 12th Student Research Symposium drew more than 300 attendees throughout...
kjluradio.com
Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces
A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
kttn.com
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
krcgtv.com
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
kmmo.com
MARY E. YOUNGER
Mary E. Younger, age 95, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Witcher Family Cemetery at Marshall Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSSES BILL TO CLOSE DOWN PARKING ON 24TH STREET TERRACE
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen discussed a bill to close down parking on 24th Street Terrace during a recent meeting. City Administrator Jeanette Dobson stated that MFA has built a new fertilizer plant on the street. According to Dobson, the businesses on the street have sufficient parking on their lots.
Missouri City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
kmmo.com
GARY HOCKADAY
Gary Hockaday, 73, of Slater, MO, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at KU Medical Center. Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church in Slater, Missouri. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home.
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE RESOLUTION TO SEEK COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM FUNDS
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen approved a resolution to seek funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program during its meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. City Administrator Jeanette Dobson stated a public hearing was held at the beginning of the meeting to allow community members to state what...
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
kmmo.com
ROBERT LEE KUECKER
Robert Lee Kuecker, 80, of Concordia, MO, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Bethel United Church of Christ with Rev. Dr. Alan Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Cemetery and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
939theeagle.com
Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia
Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL DISCUSSES OVERTIME PAY FOR POLICE CHIEF DURING MEETING
The Carrollton Town Council discussed overtime pay for Police Chief Michael Turk at its meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. City Administrative Assistant Terry Bell stated that there is currently a shortage of officers on staff and the city wanted approval to pay overtime to Turk. The council declined the...
