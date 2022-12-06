ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

kmmo.com

SFCC WINNERS AND FINALISTS RECOGNIZED AT MCCA CONFERENCE

The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) recognized State Fair Community College nominees during its annual conference recognition and excellence awards program in St. Louis on November 30. SFCC’s winners and finalists who were recognized at the convention’s awards dinner are as follows:. Russell and Julie Childers of Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES FALL RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM AWARD WINNERS

Missouri Valley College announced the winners from the 2022 Missouri Valley College Student Research Symposium on December 5. More than 100 students shared their academic, creative and professional work in the fall symposium. Started in the fall of 2016, the 12th Student Research Symposium drew more than 300 attendees throughout...
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces

A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!

Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARY E. YOUNGER

Mary E. Younger, age 95, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Witcher Family Cemetery at Marshall Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

GARY HOCKADAY

Gary Hockaday, 73, of Slater, MO, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at KU Medical Center. Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church in Slater, Missouri. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home.
SLATER, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ROBERT LEE KUECKER

Robert Lee Kuecker, 80, of Concordia, MO, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Bethel United Church of Christ with Rev. Dr. Alan Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Cemetery and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
COLUMBIA, MO

