LPBW’s Tori, Audrey and More Roloffs Have Holiday Spirit! See Christmas Decoration Photos

Home for the holidays! The stars of Little People, Big World are ready for Christmas and have been showing off their festive decorations via social media.

In late November, Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, revealed that the family was ready to begin the Christmas season by documenting the process of putting up their large tree in their house.

The couple – who share kids Ember, Bode and Radley – are preparing to spend their first Christmas in their new fixer-upper farmhouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, which they moved into in August 2022.

As In Touch previously reported in July, Audrey and Jeremy’s house spans 4,414 square feet and sits on more than four acres of farmland. The property also includes a 1,660-square-foot detached structure separate from the main house that can be used as a guest house with its own full bath and kitchenette.

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, have also decorated their Battle Ground, Washington, home with colorful decorations ahead of the holidays.

On December 5, Tori, 31, shared several adorable photos of their kids Jackson, Lilah and Josiah posing in matching red and white outfits in front of decorated Christmas trees. The Instagram carousel concluded with photos of Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, spending time with Santa Claus.

“Poor Lilah really isn’t so sure about this Santa thing…,” the reality star wrote alongside the photos, acknowledging that Lilah, 3, didn’t get a photo with Santa. “Jackson and Josiah on the other hand braved the cold to hang with Santa!! I love these memories we’re making. Let’s hope Lilah recovers.”

Another Roloff family member that is anticipating the upcoming holiday is Amy Roloff, who has been giving her social media followers a look at how she decorated the house she owns with her husband, Chris Marek.

In November, Amy, 60, showed just how excited she is for Christmas by posting a photo of Chris, 60, as he set up their Christmas tree. “Putting up the tree a day bf Thanksgiving. This is a big for Chris [sic]. I got him into the Christmas spirit,” she captioned the snapshot. “He always thinks it’s waaaaay to early to do that and play Christmas music. No way. I’ll post a photo when we get it all done. Woohoo! It’s Christmas.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Roloff family’s Christmas decorations.