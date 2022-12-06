ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

LPBW’s Tori, Audrey and More Roloffs Have Holiday Spirit! See Christmas Decoration Photos

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9HN9_0jZau5X500

Home for the holidays! The stars of Little People, Big World are ready for Christmas and have been showing off their festive decorations via social media.

In late November, Jeremy Roloffs wife, Audrey Roloff, revealed that the family was ready to begin the Christmas season by documenting the process of putting up their large tree in their house.

The couple – who share kids Ember, Bode and Radley – are preparing to spend their first Christmas in their new fixer-upper farmhouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, which they moved into in August 2022.

As In Touch previously reported in July, Audrey and Jeremy’s house spans 4,414 square feet and sits on more than four acres of farmland. The property also includes a 1,660-square-foot detached structure separate from the main house that can be used as a guest house with its own full bath and kitchenette.

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, have also decorated their Battle Ground, Washington, home with colorful decorations ahead of the holidays.

On December 5, Tori, 31, shared several adorable photos of their kids Jackson, Lilah and Josiah posing in matching red and white outfits in front of decorated Christmas trees. The Instagram carousel concluded with photos of Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, spending time with Santa Claus.

“Poor Lilah really isn’t so sure about this Santa thing…,” the reality star wrote alongside the photos, acknowledging that Lilah, 3, didn’t get a photo with Santa. “Jackson and Josiah on the other hand braved the cold to hang with Santa!! I love these memories we’re making. Let’s hope Lilah recovers.”

Another Roloff family member that is anticipating the upcoming holiday is Amy Roloff, who has been giving her social media followers a look at how she decorated the house she owns with her husband, Chris Marek.

In November, Amy, 60, showed just how excited she is for Christmas by posting a photo of Chris, 60, as he set up their Christmas tree. “Putting up the tree a day bf Thanksgiving. This is a big for Chris [sic]. I got him into the Christmas spirit,” she captioned the snapshot. “He always thinks it’s waaaaay to early to do that and play Christmas music. No way. I’ll post a photo when we get it all done. Woohoo! It’s Christmas.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Roloff family’s Christmas decorations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Tori Roloff Shares First Christmas Photos of Her Three Kids: 'Love These Memories We're Making'

Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3, look too cute in their first Christmas photo shoot together The Roloffs are making special memories this holiday season. Tori Roloff shared photos on Instagram Sunday of her three kids posing for their first Christmas photo shoot together, during which her little ones got to snap some pictures with Santa Claus. Tori and husband Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3, sit together on...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
OREGON STATE
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OK! Magazine

Kate Gosselin Is 'Very Happy & At Peace' After Settling Into New Modest House In North Carolina, Insider Reveals

Kate Gosselin, who used to live in Pennsylvania with her then-husband, Jon Gosselin, has downsized to a 3,560-square-foot home in North Carolina. Though the Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, isn't living in luxury anymore, she "is very happy and at peace" with her new accommodations, an insider revealed. THE WAR RAGES ON! EVERYTHING JON & KATE GOSSELIN HAVE SAID ABOUT ONE ANOTHERThe blonde beauty is located on Lake Norman and features an owner's suite, a pool and hot tub. As OK! previously reported, Kate's son Collin Gosselin has been making headlines, as he recently spoke out about where he...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family

All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
People

Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Are Preparing for an 'Empty Nest' as Son Todd Soon Heads to College

"Friends, wish us luck," the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond joked Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond are preparing for an "empty nest."  On Wednesday, the Pioneer Woman, 53, shared a quick selfie with her husband, 53, on Instagram while taking an evening walk.  "Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches," she wrote. "So we take evening walks now!"  She jokes the two have only been taking walks together for "the past two evenings," but she was too excited to share...
KANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy