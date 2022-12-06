Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
AOL Corp
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
As FTX crumbled, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas penthouse was put up for sale. The listing was a fake
The marina at the luxury Albany resort, the location of Sam Bankman-Fried's penthouse. After an apparent listing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas went viral earlier this week, Fortune has learned that the listing was a fake, with the real estate firm describing it as a “web malfunction.” The page has since been taken down, with the URL now showing “page not found.”
One of the best bets in real estate is no longer a sure thing
Single-family rentals become a popular investment strategy during the pandemic, but it's facing some serious headwinds for the first time.
One of the Beverly Hills Mansions MacKenzie Scott Donated to Charity Just Sold for $37 Million
MacKenzie Scott’s immense giving spree made headlines this past summer when she donated two Beverly Hills mansions to charity. Now, one of those palatial estates has just sold for $37 million. According to property records, celebrity music producer Mike Caren is the new owner of the 12,000-square-foot abode on North Alpine Drive. The Spanish-style home sits on two acres near Coldwater Canyon Park and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s also a detached guesthouse, a swimming pool, home theater, full-size tennis court and parking for more than 12 cars. But don’t worry, the proceeds are going back to the...
architecturaldigest.com
From SoCal Retreats to Italian Villas, Introducing the Sotheby’s International Realty Property of the Month
Navigating the real estate market can be challenging, so any home buyer or seller knows that the key to finding the perfect property is working with the very best agents. Since 1976, Sotheby’s International Realty has been dedicated to innovating the luxury real estate industry, serving those who seek an exceptional home and lifestyle in the most sought-after destinations around the globe.
Comments / 0