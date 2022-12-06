Read full article on original website
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Student Defaces Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State University
Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University three years ago to change the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado
The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
Is Deion Sanders Wrong For Leaving HBCU To Coach At Colorado State?
Coach Prime better known as Deion Sanders is catching a bit of heat after announcing his departure from the Jackson State University football program as head coach. Sanders informed his team at JSU on Saturday night right before the SWAC championship that he was to become the next head football coach at Colorado State University and made the announcement to the public shortly after. Some fans didn’t approve of Sanders sharing the news with the team before the big game. Saying that it might have affected the players in a negative way.
Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons says he was never offered a job by Deion Sanders and is staying put. The post Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Colorado Basketball Crowd Erupts in ‘Deion Sanders’ Chants
Buffaloes fans seem to have already warmed up quite well to Coach Prime less than a week after he was announced as CU’s new football coach.
