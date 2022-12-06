LOS ANGELES- A man was struck and killed on a freeway off-ramp by a vehicle Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. to the Third Street off-ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off-ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO