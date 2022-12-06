Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Authorities ID woman killed in possible gang-related shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, authorities said. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported Saturday. Officers...
Authorities ID man shot to death in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park. Christian Cerda was 26 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where Cerda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Carson shooting leaves one dead
CARSON, Calif. – A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a...
DTLA area shooting leaves man injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd. Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man to...
Road rage suspected in man’s death, suspect in custody
MAYWOOD, Calif. – A man who authorities believe was a victim of road rage was killed in Maywood and the suspect is in custody Saturday, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s East Los Angeles Station responded at 8:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, north of Slauson Avenue regarding a traffic collision where they found the victim suffering from injuries to the upper torso, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Transient pleads guilty to attempted carjacking in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 32-year-old transient pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served awaiting trial, for attempting to carjack a vehicle with three young children inside in an Anaheim Home Depot parking lot. Colin James Sheehan pleaded guilty to one...
Authorities seek public’s help locating man missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles police were asking for the public’s help Friday to find a 68-year-old man who went missing on Nov. 24 in South Los Angeles. James Lewis was last seen in the area of 102nd Street and Broadway, according to the LAPD. Lewis is Black....
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
Four-Alarm fire damages Long Beach strip mall undergoing renovations
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of...
Driver hits woman, three children in North Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
Authorities ID man killed on southland freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the southbound...
Hawthorne man sentenced to prison in LAX drug case
LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration officer was sentenced Friday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for $8,000. Michael Williams, 39, of Hawthorne, pleaded guilty in June to one federal count of attempting...
Former Orange County controller to plead guilty to embezzlement charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former controller for two Anaheim-based companies accused of embezzling more than $3 million is expected to plead guilty Monday in federal court. Rosalba Meza, 48, of Coto de Caza, is accused of transferring nearly $3.1 million from Trilogy Plumbing Inc. and Matrix Management LLC to her accounts from May 2017 through the end of 2019, according to federal prosecutors.
Bicyclist struck, killed by car on DTLA freeway off-ramp
LOS ANGELES- A man was struck and killed on a freeway off-ramp by a vehicle Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. to the Third Street off-ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off-ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle.
San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes
LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
Gas prices continue to drop around LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
Metro to restore bus service to full levels starting Dec. 11
LOS ANGELES – Starting Sunday, Metro will restore bus services to full, pre-pandemic levels, with improved frequencies under its NextGen Bus Plan, the agency announced. “It has been a goal of mine as well as the entire Metro Board to restore the level of service enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of customers each day to where it was before the pandemic,” said Metro Board Chair Ara Najarian, who is also a Glendale city councilman.
Karen Bass sworn in as Los Angeles’ first Black female mayor
LOS ANGELES – Karen Bass was sworn in as Los Angeles’ 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration, becoming the first woman to lead the nation’s second-largest city. Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California senator and a trailblazer herself as the first woman to serve as the nation’s second-in-command, administered the oath of office to Bass, who paid tribute to the many female leaders in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and said they would all make history together.
