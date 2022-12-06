ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WUSA9

Police searching for 2 men accused of an armed carjacking in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department are searching for the suspects who stole a black Mercedes at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The armed carjacking happened around 1 p.m. on East-West Highway, nearby Toledo Road. The victim informed police that two men, one who was armed with a handgun, approached him as he was getting into his car.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business

WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Homicide at Shell Station

Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to yesterday’s shooting death of a Shell Station employee at 11500 New Hampshire Ave. According to MCPD, “Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting death of a gas station employee on Thursday, December 8. Chief Jones and representatives from the Major Crimes Division will provide details surrounding the arrest of the suspect.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Gas station attendant fatally shot in White Oak

A gas station attendant was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, police said in a news release Thursday evening. The man was shot at the Shell station where he was employed, at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive, a block from Columbia Pike.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Firearm discharged after assault at Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village, police say

A man discharged a firearm Thursday at a Montgomery Village residence after assaulting a woman, said Montgomery County Police. At around 9:40 a.m., police said officers responded to the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village and determined through their on-scene investigation, that the suspect entered the residence, assaulted the woman and discharged the gun.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD

