Police searching for 2 men accused of an armed carjacking in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department are searching for the suspects who stole a black Mercedes at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The armed carjacking happened around 1 p.m. on East-West Highway, nearby Toledo Road. The victim informed police that two men, one who was armed with a handgun, approached him as he was getting into his car.
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Man Charged with Killing Convenience Store Employee
Terry Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting at a Shell gas station at 11150 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring in which an employee was shot multiple times in the chest. When police went to Moore’s apartment in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police find decomposing pregnant woman’s body in Silver Spring murder suspect’s apartment
Montgomery County police officers discovered the decomposed body of a woman at the residence of a Silver Spring man charged for a fatal shooting of a gas station worker, police said Friday. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring was charged in the homicide of gas station worker Alayew Wondimu, 61,...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Homicide at Shell Station
Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to yesterday’s shooting death of a Shell Station employee at 11500 New Hampshire Ave. According to MCPD, “Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting death of a gas station employee on Thursday, December 8. Chief Jones and representatives from the Major Crimes Division will provide details surrounding the arrest of the suspect.”
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
VIDEO: Surveillance footage of fatal Metro shooting involving off-duty FBI agent released
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance footage of a fatal shooting at a Metro station involving an off-duty FBI agent that took place on Wednesday evening. The shooting took place at Metro Center station around 6:20 p.m. Surveillance video shows the two men tumble over the railing away from the rails. Bystanders rushed […]
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Gas station attendant fatally shot in White Oak
A gas station attendant was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, police said in a news release Thursday evening. The man was shot at the Shell station where he was employed, at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive, a block from Columbia Pike.
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
Suspects Sought in Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Surveillance Video Released
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects caught on surveillance video during a strong-armed robbery that occurred on November 23 inside the CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Silver Spring. Officers from the 3rd District responded to the CVS Pharmacy in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Firearm discharged after assault at Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village, police say
A man discharged a firearm Thursday at a Montgomery Village residence after assaulting a woman, said Montgomery County Police. At around 9:40 a.m., police said officers responded to the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village and determined through their on-scene investigation, that the suspect entered the residence, assaulted the woman and discharged the gun.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Montgomery Village Thursday Morning
According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:40 a.m., MCP officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village. The preliminary on scene investigation has determined that an adult male suspect entered the residence, assaulted an adult female victim, and discharged a firearm. The adult...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
mocoshow.com
Man Armed With Shotgun Robs Restaurant in Briggs Chaney MarketPlace Wednesday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Columbia Pike at approximately 7:32 pm on Wednesday night for the report of an attempted commercial armed robbery that occurred at Karen’s Seafood in the Briggs Chaney MarketPlace shopping center. The suspect is described as a black...
7th grader shot in thigh by classmate with BB gun in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department was called to Silver Spring International Middle School Thursday after learning that a student shot her classmate with a BB gun. According to a statement from the principal, the student was showing off the loaded BB gun to a friend...
