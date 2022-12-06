ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW

Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
nodq.com

Storyline update on Alexa Bliss’ character direction in WWE

Last month, Alexa Bliss commented on she doesn’t know where she’s at character-wise and is still trying to change. There have been subtle hints of a character change on television in recent weeks. As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Alexa defeated Becky Lynch...
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret

You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week

Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
Fightful

Montez Ford: Our Loss At WWE SummerSlam Still Bothers Us To This Day

Montez Ford gets candid about the Street Profits' loss to The Usos at WWE SummerSlam. At WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, The Street Profits faced off against The Usos in a Undisputed Tag Team Championship match. The Usos were able to defeat the Street Profits in the bout, which seemingly brought the rivalry between the two teams to a close for the time being.
Fightful

Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14

'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned

Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Fightful

MJF Files To Trademark 'Reign Of Terror'

On December 1, MJF filed to trademark "Reign of Terror" for merchandise purposes. MJF used the term during his first promo as AEW World Champion on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Fightful

Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To

Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy