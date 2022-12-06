Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
nodq.com
Storyline update on Alexa Bliss’ character direction in WWE
Last month, Alexa Bliss commented on she doesn’t know where she’s at character-wise and is still trying to change. There have been subtle hints of a character change on television in recent weeks. As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Alexa defeated Becky Lynch...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
Solo Sikoa pays tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw
Sikoa used Umaga's Samoan Spike during an angle where he attacked Matt Riddle
12/6 WWE NXT Records Lowest Viewership Number Since May, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership for the December 6 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 6 drew 534,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 644,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since May. NXT...
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
PWMania
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
On next week’s RAW, WWE will determine new #1 contenders. A match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley has been scheduled for next Monday night. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will give the winner a future title shot. Next week’s RAW will also feature Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss,...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Montez Ford: Our Loss At WWE SummerSlam Still Bothers Us To This Day
Montez Ford gets candid about the Street Profits' loss to The Usos at WWE SummerSlam. At WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, The Street Profits faced off against The Usos in a Undisputed Tag Team Championship match. The Usos were able to defeat the Street Profits in the bout, which seemingly brought the rivalry between the two teams to a close for the time being.
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14
'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
Braun Strowman: The Monster Might Have To Be The Guy To Take The Titles Off Roman Reigns
Braun Strowman has his sights set on Roman Reigns. Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion and famously repeated that he was not finished with Roman Reigns. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Strowman returned to the company in September after being released in June 2021. Since...
The Miz Reflects On WWE Wanting To Sign Him As A Commentator, Taking A Paycut To Join WWE
The Miz wasn't originally seen as a WWE Superstar. The Miz competed on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough, and though he was ultimately defeated by Daniel Puder, he earned a developmental contract with the company. Since signing with WWE following Tough Enough, Miz has become one of the most decorated and reliable wrestlers in the company.
MJF Files To Trademark 'Reign Of Terror'
On December 1, MJF filed to trademark "Reign of Terror" for merchandise purposes. MJF used the term during his first promo as AEW World Champion on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To
Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Renee Paquette Says She Has Three-Year Talent And Producer Contracts With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
WWE NXT (12/6/2022) Results: Tony D'Angelo Returns To Action, Two Iron Survivor Wild Card Matches.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/6/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show!. - Men's Iron Survivor...
