The latest happenings in Lincoln
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
December 8th Drought Monitor Update
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
Barger campaign sues for hand recount in District 26 election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Russ Barger, who narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, has filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount. Barger lost to George Dungan III by over one percent of the vote, the threshold for a...
Nebraska governor, first lady plan Christmas treelighting festivities
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Pete Ricketts will take part in a state Christmas tradition one last time as Nebraska’s governor this weekend. Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will be celebrating the annual lighting of the state Capitol’s Christmas tree next weekend. The event — open to the...
NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening. Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.
10/11 investigates changes NDCS has made to reduce the number of inmates walking away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 30 times so far this year the Nebraska Department of Corrections has alerted the community that they’re looking for a missing inmate. It’s an issue the state’s corrections watchdog highlighted in a report earlier this year. Those inmates walk away from either...
Sunny and a little cooler Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across Nebraska, but it should remain sunny. A stormy system begins to move into the plains Wednesday night and Thursday bringing areas of snow, freezing rain and sleet. At this time snow amounts will not be heavy, but icy roads will be possible Thursday morning. Friday will be dry with seasonal temperatures.
Friday Forecast: Not as icy and dicey
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a day of scattered freezing rain and drizzle, Friday appears both warmer and drier. High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most locations across the state. Northeast Nebraska may stay in the upper 30s while southwestern areas aim for the low 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as well on Friday. Little to no precipitation is expected and any that falls will be in the early morning hours.
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday morning his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. The two-term Republican governor said he will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Jim Pillen has laid out to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Ben Sasse.
Thursday Forecast: Mix of precipitation likely
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A variety of precipitation will be likely for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slick conditions including roads, sidewalks, parking lots and any untreated surfaces. After a cold Thursday, a bit of a warming trend is in the forecast for Friday and this weekend.
Wintry mix expected Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system moving across the plains on Thursday will bring area of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Temperatures may warm up enough for areas of rain or drizzle. Rain and snow mix possible this evening. Clouds may linger for eastern Nebraska on Friday and there is a small chance for a flurry or some patchy freezing early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be relatively nice. Another storm system will bring the chance of rain on Monday.
Wednesday Forecast: More mild weather on Wednesday before wintry weather returns on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more nice December day is expected on Wednesday before our attention turns to colder temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation for the day on Thursday with another round of winter weather possible early next week. Look for low temperatures to be chilly on Wednesday...
Nice December afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with pleasant temperatures for December. Wednesday will be a decent day with mainly dry conditions and temperatures above average. A storm system will bring a wintry mix across Nebraska on Thursday. Mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s....
