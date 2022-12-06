LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a day of scattered freezing rain and drizzle, Friday appears both warmer and drier. High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most locations across the state. Northeast Nebraska may stay in the upper 30s while southwestern areas aim for the low 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as well on Friday. Little to no precipitation is expected and any that falls will be in the early morning hours.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO