Nebraska State

The latest happenings in Lincoln

December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express.
December 8th Drought Monitor Update

NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening. Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.
Sunny and a little cooler Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across Nebraska, but it should remain sunny. A stormy system begins to move into the plains Wednesday night and Thursday bringing areas of snow, freezing rain and sleet. At this time snow amounts will not be heavy, but icy roads will be possible Thursday morning. Friday will be dry with seasonal temperatures.
Friday Forecast: Not as icy and dicey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a day of scattered freezing rain and drizzle, Friday appears both warmer and drier. High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most locations across the state. Northeast Nebraska may stay in the upper 30s while southwestern areas aim for the low 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as well on Friday. Little to no precipitation is expected and any that falls will be in the early morning hours.
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday morning his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. The two-term Republican governor said he will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Jim Pillen has laid out to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Ben Sasse.
Thursday Forecast: Mix of precipitation likely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A variety of precipitation will be likely for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slick conditions including roads, sidewalks, parking lots and any untreated surfaces. After a cold Thursday, a bit of a warming trend is in the forecast for Friday and this weekend.
Wintry mix expected Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system moving across the plains on Thursday will bring area of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Temperatures may warm up enough for areas of rain or drizzle. Rain and snow mix possible this evening. Clouds may linger for eastern Nebraska on Friday and there is a small chance for a flurry or some patchy freezing early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be relatively nice. Another storm system will bring the chance of rain on Monday.
Nice December afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with pleasant temperatures for December. Wednesday will be a decent day with mainly dry conditions and temperatures above average. A storm system will bring a wintry mix across Nebraska on Thursday. Mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s....
