wesb.com
PSP Lewis Run Trooper Facing DUI Charges
A Pennsylvania State Trooper out of the Lewis Run barracks is facing charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated on duty. According to reports, Trooper Austin Burney was found to b e under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday November 27th. Trooper Burney is being charged with DUI Unsafe Driving, Fail to Keep Right, Disregarding traffic lanes and DUI with BAC .08% to 10%.
Jamestown man arrested after attempting to run over victim while baby was in the vehicle
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Seize Around 50,000 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Just prior to an area wide drug raid that resulted in 19 arrests, local law enforcement seized a major amount of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Officers with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, along with partner agencies, were conducting surveillance of...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
Traffic stop discovers over 9 pounds of fentanyl pills in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female is in custody after 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Jamestown, the Jamestown Police Department announced. Police say that around noon on Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl into […]
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
Man arrested for July shooting death of 19-year-old
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that an arrest was made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.
State police searching for stolen pickup truck from Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information regarding a Chevrolet truck that was stolen from a Reynoldsville man. Sometime between Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:45 a.m., a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 7700 block of Route 28 in Warsaw Township, according to the […]
Multiple guns recovered after domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Ellington man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute resulted in the seizure of multiple unregistered firearms, according to New York State Police. State Troopers out of Jamestown say they responded to the scene of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road where, they say, a verbal argument had […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced On Felony Weapon Charge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 25-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced after allegedly threatening a person with a weapon on the city’s west side last Spring. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ayala was sentenced by Judge Foley to two years determinate in state prison and three years post release supervision after pleading guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
NewsChannel 36
Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in Jamestown
A traffic stop in Jamestown Wednesday afternoon turned up nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl pills worth over $500,000.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Involved in Fatal Hit-And-Run Last December Involved in Second Fatal Car Accident
The Jamestown man involved in a fatal hit and run accident in Jamestown last December has been involved in another fatal car accident in the town of Arkwright. State Police said 59-year old Randall Rolison was the driver of the car that went through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road, hitting the car driven by 71-year old Gary Kraemer of South Dayton on Saturday night. The collision caused his passenger, 71-year old Linda Kraemer, to be ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
erienewsnow.com
Police Recover Over Two Dozen Firearms, High-Capacity Magazines In Ellington
ELLINGTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old was allegedly busted with multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines following a search of his Town of Ellington residence. New York State Police responded to a domestic dispute on Waterman Road back on Friday, November 25 where it was alleged 30-year-old...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
nyspnews.com
Domestic dispute results in large gun arrest
On November 25, 2022, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Major D. Stearns, 30 of Ellington, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (10 Counts), Menacing 2nd, Assault 3rd and Criminal Obstruction Breathing. On November 25, 2022, at 3:38...
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
Over $1,000 stolen from a Clearfield County Taco Bell
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after over $1,000 was reported stolen from Taco Bell in Decatur Township. According to the police report, the theft happened sometime between Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. A person stole approximately $1,469 from the safe at the Taco Bell located […]
