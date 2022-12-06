The Nets are almost at full strength. Not only is Ben Simmons nearing his return from injury, but Yuta Watanabe will soon be back in the lineup. Following stints with the Grizzlies and Raptors, Watanabe worked his way into Brooklyn's rotation with his play to start the season. He's averaging a career-high 8.1 points through 14 games and has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO