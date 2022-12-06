ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Javonte Green (knee) remains out on Wednesday night

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Green will sit out his second straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Patrick Williams to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday night. Williams' current projection includes 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2...
Bulls Could Be Without Alex Caruso, Javonte Green vs. Wizards

When the Chicago Bulls host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, they need a strong effort to rebound from a three-game losing streak. And they may be without two key role players as they try to do so following Tuesday's injury report. Alex Caruso is questionable and Javonte Green is doubtful for the Bulls' showdown with the Wizards.
How long is Yuta Watanabe out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, updates on Nets sharpshooter

The Nets are almost at full strength. Not only is Ben Simmons nearing his return from injury, but Yuta Watanabe will soon be back in the lineup. Following stints with the Grizzlies and Raptors, Watanabe worked his way into Brooklyn's rotation with his play to start the season. He's averaging a career-high 8.1 points through 14 games and has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA.
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench

Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) doubtful Friday for Detroit

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Livers is still recovering from his right shoulder sprain. As a result, he is not expected to take the court to kick off the weekend. Still, the fact he hasn't been ruled out outright is a good sign a return may be close.
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
Simone Fontecchio (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Friday

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fontecchio is dealing with an ankle ailment. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mathurin will come off the bench after Tyrese Haliburton was named Wednesday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Mathurin to score 24.6 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8...
Chuma Okeke (knee) out again for Magic on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Okeke is still dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. He'll remain sidelined to start the weekend, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.

