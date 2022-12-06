ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Statesboro Police searching for 2 runaway teens

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) needs your help locating two runaway teens.

According to police, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, AZ and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham/Chatham County left Willingway Hospital in Statesboro at 1:00 a.m. on December 2 and officers have been unable to locate them.

Anyone with information on either Otting or Turnbow’s location should contact Det. Donald White at 912-764-9911 or via email at tips@statesboroga.gov.

