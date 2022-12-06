ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania rural development boosted by USDA grants

By Anthony Hennen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAghA_0jZatCai00
A dairy farm is seen March 22, 2021, near Churchtown in rural Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. George Sheldon / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $330,000 in grants for rural Pennsylvania, aiming to grow the economy and “expand essential services for rural people” across the commonwealth.

“The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate how USDA remains committed to helping rural businesses create new and better market opportunities,” Rural Development State Director Bob Morgan said.

Most of the funds will go to two projects in Lancaster and Monroe counties.

The biggest grant, $200,000, will go to The Keystone Development Center for use across Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland. The funds will “support the development of at least 16 cooperative projects” for farmers, rural residents, organizations, food-processing firms, and consumers.

Another $100,000 will go to The ECCR Group in Monroe County for a technical assistance program. Empowering Children Community Roundtable offers trainings and resources to small businesses “to help them start and continue growing their businesses.”

In Blair County, the Altoona Blair County Development Corp. was awarded $16,000 “to support the ongoing success of rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises.” The funds will be used in the development corporation’s revolving loan fund.

Similarly, Westmoreland County’s Progress Fund will get $10,000 for its revolving loan fund for entrepreneurs and Cambria County’s JARI Growth Fund received $3,600 to create a revolving loan fund.

The grants are part of a $981 million push nationally for expanding rural markets and businesses. Previously, the USDA sent $20 million to Pennsylvania for stream and farmland preservation and $2 million for rural health care.

“The funding will help keep resources and wealth made by rural people right at home through affordable financing and technical assistance. It will help rural Americans start businesses and allow small business owners to grow,” the USDA release said.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania routes $10M in federal funds to affordable housing

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is set to spend $10 million on affordable housing in 16 counties. Most of the money will go out as operating funds for existing housing along with construction for new units. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code, and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a release. “The HOME funding approved today will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the commonwealth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia gets $67 million for health infrastructure

(The Center Square) – Virginia received about $67.5 million in public health infrastructure funding through a federal grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The grant funding, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will span over five years to bolster the public health workforce, modernize data infrastructure and improve organizational systems, according to the governor’s office. The Virginia Department of Health will coordinate the grant to determine where the money goes. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania counties adopt demolition fee to deal with blighted homes

(The Center Square) – A county-level demolition fee to address blighted properties is set to become a permanent fixture in dozens of Pennsylvania counties. While a sunset provision on the fee was removed in recent law, more remains to be done. As detailed in a report from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, the removal of the sunset provision is a lost opportunity to evaluate what can be done with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Colorado appropriating over $6,300 per capita in 2023

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s total appropriations have increased 28% per capita over the last two decades, a new report analyzing the state's budgets found. The state appropriated $6,333 per Coloradan in fiscal year 2023, up from $4,955 20 years ago, according to the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank. “Over the last twenty years, we have seen a 28% increase in spending per Coloradan after adjusting for inflation,”...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Delaware ranked in top 20 in new health care report

(The Center Square) – Delaware ranked 20th nationwide in a new report that illustrates strengths and challenges within the state’s health care system. UnitedHealth Group released “American’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report," which tackles troubling disparities by race and ethnicity across nearly every aspect of health and well-being in the United States. The report, according to the release, analyzed data through 80 measurements that reflect the impact the COVID-19 pandemic...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Virginia unemployment fund back to pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – The Virginia unemployment insurance trust fund has returned to its pre-pandemic funding levels this month, according to a news release from the Virginia Employment Commission. After unemployment hikes drained the fund during the pandemic, lawmakers allocated more than a billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin wants to reimburse businesses that faced COVID-19 fines

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Youngkin will include language in his budget proposal to reimburse some businesses that were forced to pay fines and fees for violating COVID-19 rules under the previous administration. The proposed budget language, which the governor will introduce next week, will direct the secretary of finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process. The reimbursement will only apply to fines and fees the governor deems unjust. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.4M in incentives for three companies

(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount. The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

New route for illegal entry into U.S: Vermont

(The Center Square) – While record numbers of foreign nationals continue to enter the U.S. through the southern border every month, one of the tiniest states by geography and population is also being impacted by the surge: Vermont. Mexican cartels are now increasingly flying foreign nationals who arrive in Mexico from all over the world to Quebec from Mexico City, Border Patrol and law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Cartel scouts help them make their way from Canada into northern states illegally, they said....
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy