Pennsylvania rural development boosted by USDA grants

A dairy farm is seen March 22, 2021, near Churchtown in rural Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. George Sheldon / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $330,000 in grants for rural Pennsylvania, aiming to grow the economy and “expand essential services for rural people” across the commonwealth.

“The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate how USDA remains committed to helping rural businesses create new and better market opportunities,” Rural Development State Director Bob Morgan said.

Most of the funds will go to two projects in Lancaster and Monroe counties.

The biggest grant, $200,000, will go to The Keystone Development Center for use across Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland. The funds will “support the development of at least 16 cooperative projects” for farmers, rural residents, organizations, food-processing firms, and consumers.

Another $100,000 will go to The ECCR Group in Monroe County for a technical assistance program. Empowering Children Community Roundtable offers trainings and resources to small businesses “to help them start and continue growing their businesses.”

In Blair County, the Altoona Blair County Development Corp. was awarded $16,000 “to support the ongoing success of rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises.” The funds will be used in the development corporation’s revolving loan fund.

Similarly, Westmoreland County’s Progress Fund will get $10,000 for its revolving loan fund for entrepreneurs and Cambria County’s JARI Growth Fund received $3,600 to create a revolving loan fund.

The grants are part of a $981 million push nationally for expanding rural markets and businesses. Previously, the USDA sent $20 million to Pennsylvania for stream and farmland preservation and $2 million for rural health care.

“The funding will help keep resources and wealth made by rural people right at home through affordable financing and technical assistance. It will help rural Americans start businesses and allow small business owners to grow,” the USDA release said.