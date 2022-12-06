ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

By Erica E. Phillips
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgf0q_0jZatBhz00

Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.

The Army is now phasing out the Black Hawk, and it has turned to Texas-based Textron Inc.’s Bell to develop and construct its replacement future long-range assault aircraft — a contract worth $1.3 billion to start and up to $7.1 billion for an initial round of production. Over the coming decades, as the Army procures more of the new-model assault helicopters, that number is expected to grow.

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky, in a partnership with Boeing, was Bell’s only competition for the bid.

In a statement Monday, Army officials said they “followed a deliberate and disciplined process in evaluating proposals to ensure rigorous review and equitable treatment of both competitors.”

A Sikorsky spokesman said in an emailed statement that the company believes the “Defiant-X,” developed with Boeing to replace the Black Hawk, “is the transformational aircraft the U.S. Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future.” The statement went on to say that the company is reviewing feedback from the Army and evaluating its next steps. Sikorsky and Boeing could appeal the decision depending on what they learn.

Monday’s news came as a shock to many of Connecticut’s smaller manufacturing businesses that supply parts, materials and services to Sikorsky.

“For all the suppliers building components for that aircraft, it’s a huge blow,” said Brian Montanari, president and chief executive of HABCO Industries in Glastonbury, which supplies equipment and services to Sikorsky. “It’s something that those of us that are in the Sikorsky supply chain were really looking forward to them winning.”

Chris DiPentima, chief executive of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said, “We’re all a little shocked right now, we’re probably going through the seven stages of grief.”

By Tuesday morning, DiPentima said he was fielding calls from manufacturing companies, as well as service providers to those businesses, such as accountants, lawyers and construction firms. “They all know how big a deal this is,” he said. Manufacturing accounts for roughly 10% of the state’s economy, and every manufacturing job supports up to five other jobs in the state, DiPentima said.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-3rd District, said in a statement she was "disappointed," adding that she intended to seek more information from the Army on what went into the decision. “I will continue to fight like hell to ensure Sikorsky, and other organizations and companies in Connecticut, receive funding opportunities that support our workers and our economy — and that ultimately preserve jobs,” the statement read.

CT's defense-industrial base

Major contracts with the Department of Defense are the driving force behind Connecticut’s manufacturing sector, generating thousands of jobs at the state’s big three companies — Sikorsky, General Dynamics Electric Boat and Raytheon Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney — and thousands more at those companies’ suppliers.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed emergency legislation providing up to $75 million in tax incentives to Sikorsky were the company to win the Black Hawk replacement contract as well as a second contract to supply the Army’s “future attack reconnaissance aircraft,” or FARA . The latter won’t be decided for another year or so, meaning a portion of the incentive remains available to Sikorsky as long as the company maintains its Connecticut operations, continues its current level of employment and meets certain spending requirements with in-state suppliers.

David Lehman, commissioner for the state department of economic and community development, said he believes Sikorsky “has a real shot at” the FARA bid. He also pointed out that the company has other military contracts underway worth several billion dollars. Those include delivering heavy-lift cargo helicopters , known as the CH-53K King Stallion, to the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as the continuation of the Black Hawk program, which extends through 2027 .

“Our aerospace and defense cluster is very, very strong in the state of Connecticut, and the administration is going to work with companies like Sikorsky to make sure that strength continues,” Lehman said.

Jamison Scott, executive director of industry group ManufactureCT, said he’s confident that Connecticut companies will be able to weather this setback.

“Manufacturers in Connecticut are very lean, very adaptable,” he said. “We’re not just pigeonholed with one company. That’s what’s great about aerospace in Connecticut.”

Companies in the defense-industrial base often face a boom-and-bust cycle of work, and news of a contract lost can be difficult to swallow.

Montanari said that's why it's important for defense manufacturers to branch out.

“It has become the unfortunate par for the course that there are these peaks and valleys in the industry, and that’s why it’s important to be nimble as a company — and as a state — and to be as diversified as possible,” he said.

Comments / 2

RedCon1
2d ago

well I see lamont adding more taxes or tolls... I wonder what's gonna happen with all those union workers if the defiant-x doesn't pan out?

Reply
3
Related
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mortgageorb.com

Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023

Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The coldest city in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Virginia Business

Arko closes Pride convenience stores deal

Arko Corp., a Fortune 500 holding company for Richmond-based convenience store chain GPM Investments LLC, has closed on its acquisition of Pride Convenience Holdings LLC, which operates 30 Pride convenience stores in Massachusetts and one in Connecticut. The deal was first announced in October. The $230 million acquisition, plus the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont, state police union reach labor deal

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that a tentative labor agreement was reached with the state police union Thursday morning. The four-year deal involved state troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants, covering everything from wages and benefits to working conditions, Gov. Lamont said the deal makes investment in both recruiting and retaining troopers going forward. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy