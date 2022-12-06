OLD BRIDGE, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department announced today that a homicide is under investigation. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:05 P.M., authorities received a 911 call reporting an altercation in the parking lot of...

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO