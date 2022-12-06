Read full article on original website
Robbinsville New Jersey Man Among 4 Indicted In $3.5 Million COVID-19 Kickback Conspiracy
December 7, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Four people have been charged for their roles in a kickback conspiracy involving COVID-19…
St. Michael’s, “Angel of Faith” Statute Restored
December 8, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton’s “Angel of Faith” monument was reported stolen from St. Michaels at the corner of North Warren…
Police Investigate Shooting In Trenton
December 7, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Last night December 6, 2022, just before 8:00 p.m. shots rang out in the area…
Man Gets 15-Years In Prison For Attempted Murder In Toms River
December 2, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on December 1, 2022, Carles Bryant,…
City of Trenton Holds 2022 Holiday Celebration
December 8, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The City of Trenton Holiday Celebration was held on Wednesday, December 7, starting at 4:30…
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Raises First Steel Beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence
The 76,600-Square-Foot Expansion Will Also House An Emergency Department Rapid Decision Unit December 7, 2022 SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson…
180 Animals Removed From Brick Township “Puppy Mill”
135 Dogs And 45 Cats were removed from the “puppy mill” in addition, there were two deceased dogs. Approximately eight…
Missing Princeton, NJ, Man Last Seen In Hamilton Township Is Now Reported Found
** Mr. Lafontant was located.*** December 1, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–Princeton Police are still searching for a missing 60-year-old man,…
Middletown NJ Man Dead After Being Run Over Multiple Times After Altercation In Old Bridge Parking Lot
OLD BRIDGE, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department announced today that a homicide is under investigation. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:05 P.M., authorities received a 911 call reporting an altercation in the parking lot of...
Court Orders Runoff Election In Trenton, NJ To Be Held On January 24, 2023
December 4, 2022: Update from Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello: There will be two run-off elections for the City…
Person In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Trenton
December 2, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out around 11:00 a.m. sending Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial Paramedics and Trenton…
Mayor Gusciora Statement on Court Approval of St. Francis Sale
December 1, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor W. Reed Gusciora issued the following statement regarding the Mercer County Superior Court decision…
New Jersey Man Sentenced To 57 Months In Prison For Threating To Assault And Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers
November 22, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – A New Jersey man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to…
Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer Pleads Guilty In Connection With Distribution Of Narcotics
November 23, 2022 FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer has pled guilty in connection with the distribution of…
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
Hopewell Township Man Charged with Murdering His Father
November 23, 2022 HOPEWELL, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today that…
Toms River Police Department Responds To Multiple Serious Calls In 12 Hour Period Thanksgiving Weekend
November 26, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police say that on November 25, 2022 at approximately 2:55 p.m., police…
Driver Under The Influence Crashes Into Toms River Home
November 21, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police reported that on Monday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 p.m.,…
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
