ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $600 tax rebates in three weeks in Idaho

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SimX_0jZaswZj00

Idaho r esidents have three weeks left to apply for a tax rebate worth up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers.

The rebates are thanks to legislation passed and approved by Idaho's state legislature and governor in September during a special session of the legislature.

GORDON SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER OIL AND GAS CONTRACT CANCELLATIONS

The office of Gov. Brad Little (R-ID) said the rebates seek to provide people struggling with inflation some financial relief.

State tax authorities began sending out rebates in late September and have plans to send out more payments as additional residents qualify, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

To qualify for this rebate, state residents must have been full-year residents in both 2020 and 2021 and file their individual income taxes for both years by Dec. 31. The amount that filers receive will vary based on the filer's financial status.

Residents can receive these rebates either via direct deposit or a check in the mail, based on their preference. Any outstanding tax payments due to the state will be deducted from the final rebate by tax authorities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Idaho residents can use the Where's My Rebate tool to track the status of rebate payments. Additional information on the rebate is available on the Idaho State Tax Commission's website .

Around 800,000 rebates worth $500 million are estimated to be sent out by the end of March 2023, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas

Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…

When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the AG’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the AG’s office until he was elected as attorney general […] The post Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack

Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75.  Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family

Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Multiple Districts calling a snow day

While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
IDAHO CITY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Some Slight Improvement for Idaho Drought?

I saw a warning about avalanche possibilities. It was issued this week in the Sawtooth Range. Two different types of snowpack don’t always get along and one can give away. I have no desire to be downslope during such an occurrence, though. There’s snow in the mountains and if we can maintain a solid pack until spring, we can slake the thirst of Idaho’s parched ground.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?

When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho angler sets new coho record

Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho’s catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
LEWISTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
POCATELLO, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy