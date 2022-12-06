Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $600 tax rebates in three weeks in Idaho

Idaho r esidents have three weeks left to apply for a tax rebate worth up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers.

The rebates are thanks to legislation passed and approved by Idaho's state legislature and governor in September during a special session of the legislature.

The office of Gov. Brad Little (R-ID) said the rebates seek to provide people struggling with inflation some financial relief.

State tax authorities began sending out rebates in late September and have plans to send out more payments as additional residents qualify, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

To qualify for this rebate, state residents must have been full-year residents in both 2020 and 2021 and file their individual income taxes for both years by Dec. 31. The amount that filers receive will vary based on the filer's financial status.

Residents can receive these rebates either via direct deposit or a check in the mail, based on their preference. Any outstanding tax payments due to the state will be deducted from the final rebate by tax authorities.

Idaho residents can use the Where's My Rebate tool to track the status of rebate payments. Additional information on the rebate is available on the Idaho State Tax Commission's website .

Around 800,000 rebates worth $500 million are estimated to be sent out by the end of March 2023, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.