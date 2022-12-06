COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers 67-66 on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made of one of two for Rutgers. Thornton assisted on Holden’s winner — his lone basket of the game. Zed Key had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten). Omoruyi scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Rutgers (6-3, 1-1).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO