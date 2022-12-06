ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

WSAZ

Teen convicted of murdering 4 family members

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager was convicted Thursday after a four-day trial in the deaths of his mother, stepfather, and two younger siblings. Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges which included three counts of first-degree murder, one county of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
ELKVIEW, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Smith convicted on all 4 murder counts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in West Virginia murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Charleston entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Court records say that Shavan Collins was indicted for first-degree murder, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and use of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for strangulation, child neglect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and child neglect was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was sentenced to two to ten years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. He will also serve 10 years of extended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 10/7/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in August pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Shavan Collins, who’s in his mid-30s, is set to go on trial Feb. 21. Collins is accused...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

