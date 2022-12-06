Read full article on original website
Teen convicted of murdering 4 family members
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager was convicted Thursday after a four-day trial in the deaths of his mother, stepfather, and two younger siblings. Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges which included three counts of first-degree murder, one county of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
wchsnetwork.com
Smith convicted on all 4 murder counts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
Man pleads not guilty in West Virginia murder case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Charleston entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Court records say that Shavan Collins was indicted for first-degree murder, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and use of […]
wchstv.com
Charleston man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening woman at gunpoint
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:20 p.m., 12/8/22. A man is facing felony charges after being accused of holding a woman at gunpoint at a Cross Lanes apartment complex. Jorden L. Wooding, 20, of Charleston has been charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment, according to a criminal complaint...
West Virginia man sentenced for strangulation, child neglect
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and child neglect was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was sentenced to two to ten years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. He will also serve 10 years of extended […]
Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
thelevisalazer.com
PRICHARD, LOUISA DRUG SUSPECTS ARRESTED ON WARRANTS IN TWO SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that two suspects were arrested for drug warrants in two separate investigations. Sheriff Thompson stated that Andy ‘AJ’ Maynard, of Prichard, was arrested by the WVSP in Cabell County. The warrants were issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit...
Metro News
Man who strangled wife, led police on three-county chase with child in back seat heads to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who lead police on a three-county chase with his young child in the backseat of his car earlier this year is heading to prison. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday sentenced Dakota Taylor, 20, of Nitro, to 1-5 years for strangulation and 1-5 years for child neglect creating risk of bodily injury or death.
wchstv.com
Jury deliberations underway in trial of man accused of killing four members of his family
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:20 p.m. 12/7/22. Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Gavin Smith, the 18-year-old accused of killing four of his family members in Elkview in 2020. Eyewitness News Reporter Leslie Rubin is in the courtroom and will have updates as news develops. Smith...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 10/7/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
wchstv.com
State Police: One person sought, two in custody after chase where WVSP cruiser was struck
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people are in custody and a third person is sought after a pursuit where a West Virginia State Police cruiser was struck Thursday in Kanawha County. The pursuit started after an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon in the Chelyan...
West Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man found guilty of killing a woman and dismembering her body was sentenced in Cabell County court on Tuesday. The Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office says that Argie Lee Jeffers, Sr. was sentenced to life without mercy for the first-degree murder of Carrie Sowards in 2018. Pieces of Sowards’ body were […]
WSAZ
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
WSAZ
Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in August pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Shavan Collins, who’s in his mid-30s, is set to go on trial Feb. 21. Collins is accused...
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
WSAZ
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
WSAZ
Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
wchstv.com
Kanawha magistrate to resign effective Dec. 16, W.Va. Supreme Court spokesperson says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate will be stepping down. Ward Harshbarger will be resigning effective 5 p.m. Dec. 16, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Supreme Court said. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story that will be updated when Eyewitness...
Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
