ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Harrison County 4-H SPIN Club wraps up season with holiday treats

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of a Harrison County 4-H Special Interest Club — or SPIN Club — that is focused on cooking completed their three-month rotation Thursday by creating a festive meal and sharing it with representatives of The Mustard Seed and Clarksburg Mission nonprofit organizations.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Virginia Isabel Cross

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Isabel Cross, 90, of West Union, WV, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Salem, WV, a daughter of the late Earnest and Isabelle Davis Flanigan. In...
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

Norma Lee Drain

GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Lee Drain, 79, of Gypsy, passed away at United Hospital Cente…
GYPSY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Aubrey Burks gains vast experience as a sophomore

There aren’t many similarities between Oak Ridge, Florida, which sits in the Sunshine State between Tampa and Orlando, and Morgantown, West Virginia. So when Aubrey Burks made the decision to make the move from Auburndale High School — where he was a standout safety — and join the football team at West Virginia University, it’s understandable that there was a bit of an adjustment period.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Liberty girls edge Philip Barbour in Sam Bord Memorial Tournament

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A rising Liberty girls basketball program took another step forward Thursday night in Grafton’s Sam Bord Memorial Tournament, taking down one of Class AAA’s third-ranked teams. The Mountaineers overcame an early deficit to win 44-41 against Philip Barbour, which was tied with...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Boulden opens season with a double-double as SH wallops Calhoun County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison senior guard Corey Boulden didn’t need all four quarters to achieve a double-double. In three quarters, Boulden hit eight 3-pointers and scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in the Hawks’ 72-23 season-opening win over Calhoun County on Thursday at South Harrison.
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy