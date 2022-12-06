Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
2022 Hometown Holiday Celebration and Feast of the Seven Fishes kicks off Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend’s Hometown Holiday Celebration and Feast of the Seven Fishes kicked off Thursday evening with the inaugural lighting of downtown Fairmont’s new 18-foot Christmas tree. Hundreds of people gathered downtown to watch the tree lighting, with the honors going to Pleasant...
WVNews
Harrison County 4-H presents proceeds of September's Empty Bowls event to Mustard Seed, Clarksburg Mission
Members and leadership of Harrison County 4-H on Thursday presented checks to representatives of The Mustard Seed and the Clarksburg Mission. The funds were proceeds from 4-H’s second Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon event, which was held in September. Cathy Riley and Dolores Yoke accepted the $4,500 check on behalf...
WVNews
Harrison County 4-H SPIN Club wraps up season with holiday treats
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of a Harrison County 4-H Special Interest Club — or SPIN Club — that is focused on cooking completed their three-month rotation Thursday by creating a festive meal and sharing it with representatives of The Mustard Seed and Clarksburg Mission nonprofit organizations.
WVNews
Virginia Isabel Cross
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Isabel Cross, 90, of West Union, WV, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Salem, WV, a daughter of the late Earnest and Isabelle Davis Flanigan. In...
WVNews
Norma Lee Drain
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Lee Drain, 79, of Gypsy, passed away at United Hospital Cente…
WVNews
SH #25 fight for possession CHS #3.JPG
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison senior guard Corey Boulden didn't need all four…
WVNews
Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
WVNews
Aubrey Burks gains vast experience as a sophomore
There aren’t many similarities between Oak Ridge, Florida, which sits in the Sunshine State between Tampa and Orlando, and Morgantown, West Virginia. So when Aubrey Burks made the decision to make the move from Auburndale High School — where he was a standout safety — and join the football team at West Virginia University, it’s understandable that there was a bit of an adjustment period.
WVNews
Liberty girls edge Philip Barbour in Sam Bord Memorial Tournament
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A rising Liberty girls basketball program took another step forward Thursday night in Grafton’s Sam Bord Memorial Tournament, taking down one of Class AAA’s third-ranked teams. The Mountaineers overcame an early deficit to win 44-41 against Philip Barbour, which was tied with...
WVNews
Boulden opens season with a double-double as SH wallops Calhoun County
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison senior guard Corey Boulden didn’t need all four quarters to achieve a double-double. In three quarters, Boulden hit eight 3-pointers and scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in the Hawks’ 72-23 season-opening win over Calhoun County on Thursday at South Harrison.
Comments / 0