CNET
Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
Here's How to Keep Winter Utility Bills Down as Energy Costs Rise
Energy costs are on a forward march this winter, as home heating costs will rise by 28% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That should steam U.S. consumers who are already confronting high inflation and high-interest rates for in-demand commodities like food, gas, and automobiles. “For the...
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
Renewable energy set to overtake coal as largest source of power globally
Renewable energy is set to overtake coal as the largest source of power generation globally in the next two years, according to a new report.The International Energy Agency (IEA) found that a massive acceleration towards clean energy, largely driven by the global energy crisis sparked by Russia invading Ukraine, will see the world add as much renewable capacity in the next five years as it did in the last two decades.The study noted that the global energy crisis has “sparked unprecedented momentum” for renewables that has “turbocharged” the transition towards wind, solar and hydropower.The disruption in fossil fuel supplies have...
ISO New England may ask customers to cut back on electricity usage this winter
The grid operator said it may ask residents and businesses to conserve energy in the event of extreme cold stretches. New Englanders could be asked to limit their electricity usage this winter amid increased global fuel demand, according to the region’s grid operator. In a Monday news release, ISO...
Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?
So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car? But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business. But when I started seeing in the news that […]
CNET
Set Your Water Heater to This Exact Temperature and Watch Your Energy Bills Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not much beats a hot shower after a long, stressful day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging thoughts about how much that water is actually costing you. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, according to the Department of Energy.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
electrek.co
Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025
Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
Top Speed
Honda Looks To Ease EV Road Trip Woes With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Honda recently announced that starting in 2024 it will produce a vehicle based on its popular CR-V that can be fueled with a plug-in feature or new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology. For drivers who have range anxiety with EVs but are eco-conscious, this offers an attractive new option. Honda has already committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050 and has been testing low and zero-emissions vehicles for years. There is no word yet on how much these new vehicles will cost, or even what they will look like.
Gas Pump Prices Continue To Fall In US, But Some States Have Further To Go
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased by 12 cents to settle at an average of $3.44. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan suggests prices could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, gas prices continue to plummet, with the previous week marking the...
What Are Home Heating Oil Prices Across the U.S.?
And how high will home heating oil prices go as we head deeper into winter?
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory
Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
