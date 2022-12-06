ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well.

Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.

Anthony Rush

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles made a Thanksgiving morning announcement, signing defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the 16-man practice squad.

Rush signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has also played for the Oakland Raiders, Seattle, and Green Bay Packers.

A run-stuffing nose tackle, Rush played 266 snaps between the Falcons and Titans last season.

Javelin Guidry

Jets Vs Bucs

Guidry recorded 48 tackles in 2021, with three passes defended with 13 starts. He totaled 70 tackles in 28 games over two seasons with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020.

Kawaan Baker

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baker played collegiately at Southern Alabama University before he was picked by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After being released by the Saints, Baker was signed by the Green Bay Packers practice squad during Week 7, until he was released on November 8.

