Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO