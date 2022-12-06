Read full article on original website
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
multihousingnews.com
Construction Begins on Sustainable Chicago Project
Conservatory Apartments is set to become the city’s largest multifamily building to meet Passive House Certification. Interfaith Housing Development Corp. has broken ground on the Conservatory Apartments, a 43-unit affordable housing project that is aiming to be Chicago’s largest multifamily building to meet the Passive House Certification. The...
This Chicago airport named ‘Best in North America’
CHICAGO — For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named Chicago O’Hare International Airport as the ‘Best in North America.’ The magazine also named O’Hare the ‘Best Airpot Dining’ experience for the third consecutive year. “O’Hare is a world-class airport that continues to modernize and grow to meet the needs of the traveling […]
fox32chicago.com
'We’re not machines': Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
CHICAGO - Food service and sanitation workers at the United Center filed dozens of labor complaints against the venue’s concessionaire Tuesday, alleging the company violated labor law by working some employees 35 days straight. About a dozen workers — employed by Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group —...
Why Chicago’s O’Hare Int’l Airport Has No Terminal 4
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is the main international airport serving Chicago, Illinois. It began as an airfield serving a Douglas manufacturing plant for C-54 military transports during World War II. The airport was renamed Orchard Field Airport in the mid-1940s, which is how it got the IATA code ORD. It was re-named once again in 1949, after aviator Edward “Butch” O’Hare.
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit 'collapse'
(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority's five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse of public transit in the Chicago area. "Beginning in 2026, the system could face a $730 million annual budget gap," according...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
better.net
New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More
‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
wgnradio.com
Does it matter when you make your mortgage payment?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains when you should make your mortgage payments. David To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for these holiday scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss holiday scams, like free gift cards, alerts about compromised accounts, temporary holiday jobs, and more. He also shared details about the increase of fake shipping notifications.
Chicago Grand Jury Charges 2 in ‘Remotely Created Checks’ Scheme
A federal grand jury has charged two operators of payment processing companies with bank fraud. The grand jury in Chicago charged the two Illinois men — Michael D’Ambrose, 62, of Chicago, and Scott Apgar, 43, of Roscoe — with 16 counts of bank fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL
Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
matadornetwork.com
The 9 Best Dive Bars in Chicago
What distinguishes a dive bar from other drinking establishments? After all, every American city has its share of neighborhood tap rooms, corner bars, and taverns. For Chicagoans,the definition of a dive bar is an endless subject of debate. Local industry folk and watering hole regulars use strict guidelines to assess what is and isn’t a dive bar. How much is a domestic beer, for instance? It has to be under $5. Are the bathrooms clean, or covered in graffiti? They should be questionable at best. Can you order more than a two pour cocktail? If so, that’s not an authentic dive – it’s a cocktail bar. Dive bars in Chicago meet all these criteria.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
PYMNTS
