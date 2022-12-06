Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Orlando man struck, killed after trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man died a day after being struck while trying to cross State Road 436 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 436 and...
click orlando
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
click orlando
‘She keeps us all together:’ Brother of Orlando warehouse fire survivor shares recovery update
ORLANDO, Fla. – The brother of a 27-year-old woman who was critically injured in an Orlando warehouse fire explosion is sharing an update on her recovery. He said he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since the fire. “Every minute. Every minute, I’m thinking about Lindsey,” Jason Tallafuss said....
click orlando
Astatula woman, 23, dies after ATV crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman from Astatula died and three other people were left injured following an ATV crash in a wooded area of Lake County early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. off of Duda Road near Orlando North...
click orlando
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
click orlando
Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
click orlando
‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeBary mother can now make Christmas special for her seven children after News 6 stepped in to help get her lottery winnings following a snag with the Department of Economic Opportunity. On Thursday, News 6 reported Shawndra Wilson lost her winnings to the state...
click orlando
Volusia detectives investigate death of man found shot, lying in roadway near DeLand
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue, deputies said. A DeLand police officer...
click orlando
Troopers search for driver that left 3 dead in wrong-way, head-on crash on S.R. 44 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted...
click orlando
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
click orlando
Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511. Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.
click orlando
12-year-old student brings loaded Glock to Central Florida middle school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy confiscated a loaded handgun from a 12-year-old girl who brought the weapon to Greenwood Lakes Middle School on Friday, according to an arrest report. A faculty member who met the deputy at the school’s bus loop around 4 p.m. had the...
click orlando
Orlando police looking for man accused of firing shots into apartment with 1-year-old inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous nearly two months after they said he shot into an apartment with three people, including a 1-year-old, inside. Police said Junior Jacinthe, 25, was involved in a shooting at the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
click orlando
‘One bad apple:’ Paramotorists want results after pilot flies near Lake County homes
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the paramotor aviation community are speaking out to educate and inform people after a pilot was seen causing concerns for residents in Clermont. “In any sport or any profession, there is always someone that you know doesn’t hold the standard that you like...
click orlando
2 arrested after organizing attack on inmate at Flagler County jail, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested last week in connection with the beating of a detainee at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Bunnell over the summer, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Raymond Wesley Dukes, 52, and Margaret Octaviea...
click orlando
Coffee, beer, ice cream all under one roof at Packing District’s juice stand
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Orlando’s long-planned Packing District takes shape, the most unique feature — a replica of Dr. Phillips’ juice stand — will soon be occupied by three well-known Central Florida food vendors. Dr. Phillips Charities, the organization behind the construction of the Packing...
click orlando
Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
click orlando
Salvation Army needs volunteers for Angel Tree distribution. Here’s how you can help
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the big day for Angel Tree distribution nears, the Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers. The Angel Tree program makes sure children and seniors in need will be able to open gifts on Christmas Day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “So Saturday...
click orlando
‘Do you have a sense of peace?’ AdventHealth officials ask patients questions to check mental health
WINTER PARK, Fla. – With the end of the year quickly approaching, many of us are squeezing in those last-minute doctor’s appointments. But you may have noticed some interesting questions your physician is asking. Members of the News 6 team noticed they were being asked questions related to...
click orlando
Abundant sunshine as warm pattern continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to enjoy warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s in Central Florida. High pressure is the dominant feature in the forecast, leading to sunshine and dry conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 82 degrees on Friday in Orlando....
Comments / 0