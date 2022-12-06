ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

click orlando

2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. "We live paycheck to paycheck. It's kind...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
click orlando

Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511. Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
click orlando

Abundant sunshine as warm pattern continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to enjoy warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s in Central Florida. High pressure is the dominant feature in the forecast, leading to sunshine and dry conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 82 degrees on Friday in Orlando....
ORLANDO, FL

